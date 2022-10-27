Yellowstone Prequel 1923 Gets Premiere Date

In the final two months of 2022, fans of the Yellowstone franchise are going to have a lot to be excited about. The flagship series returns to the Paramount Network for its fifth season on November 13th, continuing the story of Kevin Costner's John Dutton. About a month after that, another Yellowstone series is going to arrive, with 1923 premiering on Paramount+.

On Thursday, Paramount announced that 1923 will officially be debuting on December 18th, exclusively on the Paramount+ streaming service. Like last year's hit series 1883, 1923 will take a snapshot of a specific point in the history of the Dutton family. This prequel will deal with things like historic droughts, the Great Depression, and the end of Prohibition.

Unlike 1883, the new 1923 will tell a story over multiple seasons. It was reported this week that Paramount+ had already handed the series a Season 2 renewal.

Who Stars in 1923?

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren take on the lead roles in 1923. Ford is playing Jacob Dutton, the brother of Tim McGraw's James Dutton, the main character of 1883. Mirren plays Jacob's wife and family matriarch, Cara Dutton.

James Badge Dale has also joined the show's cast, along with Timothy Dalton, Darren Mann, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Ehle, Jerome Flynn, Michell Randolph, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Sebastian Roche, and Julia Schlaepfer.

How Many Yellowstone Shows Are There?

Yellowstone is quickly becoming one of the biggest properties in Paramount's roster, and the company is clearly going all-in on the Taylor Sheridan-created franchise. In addition to the arrival of 1923, there will be a spinoff to the already existing prequel 1883, which will tell the story of Bass Reeves. The long awaited 6666 spinoff is also acting as a prequel of sorts, and it has been moved from Paramount+ to the Paramount Network.

"Yellowstone's record-breaking performance proves we've tapped a cultural nerve and unleashed a passionate audience from the center of the country to each of the coasts," said Chris McCarthy, President and CEO, ViacomCBS Media Networks. "Kevin Costner leads our incredible cast who make the Duttons America's favorite family and, this new season is sure to be another one fans won't want to miss."