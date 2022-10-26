Yellowstone Prequel 1923 Already Renewed for Season 2, Two More Spinoffs in the Works

The latest Yellowstone spinoff, a prequel titled 1923, is expected to debut before the year is over. Paramount+ is taking the franchise to the 1900s in a new series that follows another generation of Duttons. In the new show, the family will already be settled on the Yellowstone Ranch with Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren leading the cast. New casting announcements for the series are continuing to pour in with the most recent addition being former James Bond, Timothy Dalton. Now, Deadline is reporting that the show has already been renewed for a second season and that two more Yellowstone spinoffs are in the works.

The fifth season of Yellowstone is coming in November and while the limited series 1883 ended earlier this year, there is still plenty to look forward to from the Taylor Sheridan-created franchise. In addition to the upcoming 6666 and 1923, it's being reported that Sheridan is considering two more limited series that will follow the ranch's struggle during the 1940s and the 1960s. As for 1923, each season will be eight episodes. In addition to Ford and Mirren, the series will also feature Robert Patrick as Sheriff William McDowell, a friend of the Duttons, as well as James Badge Dale as John Dutton Sr., the grown-up son of Tim McGraw's character in 1883. Jerome Flynn has also been cast as Banner Creighton, "a hard-headed Scot with a brogue and the leader of the local sheep men." They are joined by Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, and Julia Schlaepfer.

When Does 1923 Premiere?

A specific release date for 1923 hasn't been announced just yet, but Paramount has revealed that it will debut in December on Paramount+. The series will follow a weekly release schedule, much like 1883 last year.

Yellowstone's fifth season returns on November 13th. 1923 is currently in production in Montana and is expected to debut in December. Sheridan's other upcoming projects include Tulsa King, Bass Reeves, Lioness, and Land Man.