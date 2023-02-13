Most-Watched Super Bowl Ads on YouTube, Ranked

The Kansas City Chiefs won out over the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday in Super Bowl LVII, but the real champions were advertisers who scored with celebrity spokespeople. Ben Affleck (and wife Jennifer Lopez), Bradley Cooper (and his mother), Will Ferrell, Melissa McCarthy, and Sylvester Stallone were among the big-name stars to feature in ads for Dunkin', T-Mobile, General Motors x Netflix, Booking.com, Paramount+, and more — but which Super Bowl commercials scored the most views? Below, see the top 10 most-watched Super Bowl ads according to YouTube, which has 2 billion monthly logged-in users and features the ads on its AdBlitz hub.



Just one ad — Kia's "Binky Dad" — cracked the top 10 without celebrity star power. Despite new trailers and TV spots from DC's The Flash (featuring Michael Keaton's Batman return), Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the Harrison Ford-starring Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Scream VI, Creed III, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the only movie to make YouTube's top 10 was Fast X, the 10th and penultimate installment in the Fast and the Furious saga starring Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa. (Watch every movie trailer and Super Bowl spot here.)

Google's YouTube has the Super Bowl ads ranked by game-day views worldwide, bolstered by a star-studded lineup that includes Steve Martin, John Travolta, Snoop Dogg, Anna Faris, and Alicia Silverstone's Clueless reunion:

Top Super Bowl Ads Ranked by YouTube Views Worldwide



10. Paramount+: "Stallone Face" ft. Sylvester Stallone



9. Avocados From Mexico: "Make It Better" ft. Anna Faris



8. Pepsi: "Great Acting or Great Taste?" ft. Steve Martin



7. Kia America: "Binky Dad" The 2023 Kia Telluride X-Pro All-Terrain AWD SUV



6. Rakuten: The Extended Cher Cut ft. Alicia Silverstone

5. Google: #FixedOnPixel SB Commercial 2023 ft. Amy Schumer, Giannis Antetokounmpo & Doja Cat



4. Fast X: Official Trailer



3. Skechers Slip-Ins: Skechers x Snoop Dogg



2. T-Mobile: "New Year, New Neighbor" ft. John Travolta, Zach Braff, Donald Faison



1. Booking.com: "Somewhere, Anywhere" ft. Melissa McCarthy



