Super Bowl Ad Features Clueless Reunion

While the Guardians of the Galaxy and The Flash are handling things on the superhero end for this year's Superbowl trailers, there have been some major surprises with seeing the likes of Optimus Prime and Indiana Jones arrive with new trailers. Now, two of the original actors in Clueless have reunited for a commercial to reprise their roles, as Alicia Silverstone and Elisa Donovan are seen debating with one another when it comes to the online shopping platform known as Rakuten.

Clueless first arrived in theaters in 1995, with Silverstone playing the role of Cher Horowitz from the classic coming-of-age comedy. Here's how Rakuten described the new campaign dubbed "Not So Clueless":

"Reprising her iconic role as Cher Horowitz in the 1995 classic movie hit, Clueless, with a 2023 twist, the spot brought one of pop-culture and fashion's favorite characters back to life. Here are some of the key details surrounding Rakuten's spot that just aired:

Rakuten's 2023 Big Game campaign, "Not So Clueless," features actress Alicia Silverstone reprising the iconic Cher Horowitz role – with a 2023 twist. The 30-second spot from Rakuten's campaign aired during the first quarter of the Big Game today.

Tapping into nostalgia for 1990's pop culture, the campaign featured a 30-second ad spot reimagining Clueless's famous debate class scene where Cher tackles the topic "Why everyone should shop Rakuten for the greatest savings." Elisa Donovan made an appearance reprising her original role from the classic film as Cher's frenemy Amber."

Clueless Returns

If you didn't have the opportunity to catch the new commercial during the Super Bowl, you can watch an extended cut before which sees Silverstone and Donovan reprising their respective roles decades after Clueless' original debut:

In chatting with Variety about the campaign, Alicia Silverstone had this to say about stepping back into her role from Clueless:

"When I think about Cher and about how she's film's most historic shopaholic, the idea that she would be able to use this app is the greatest hack ever, getting cash back on all your shopping. I feel like she would want everyone to know that."

While there has been no confirmation of a Clueless sequel, reboot, or spin-off in the future, perhaps this campaign might light a fire for the return to this stylish universe.