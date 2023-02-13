Netflix x GM Super Bowl Commercial Released

Netflix fans would love to see Will Ferrell get his own series on the streaming platform, but as we wait for such an opportunity to happen, a Super Bowl promo gave us a look at what it would be like to have the actor appear in a number of beloved projects. The promo, which highlights that GM will have their electric vehicles featured across various Netflix titles, saw Ferrell cruise through the worlds of Army of the Dead, Stranger Things, Squid Game, Bridgerton, and Queer Eye, with the spot even featuring cameos from figures in their respective titles. Check out the new promo below.

"All your Netflix favorites & GM give EVs the stage they deserve!" Netflix captioned the spot.

All your Netflix favorites & @GM give EVs the stage they deserve! #EverybodyIn pic.twitter.com/a03iZA6ZVm — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) February 13, 2023

"The more we see electric vehicles show up in this type of binge-worthy content, the faster everyone gets used to them," said Deborah Wahl, General Motors' chief marketing officer, shared of the spot, per Variety.

While audiences will love seeing Ferrell join these iconic worlds, this isn't his first time collaborating with Netflix, as he developed the 2020 film Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga for the platform. In the movie, "When aspiring Icelandic musicians Lars (Ferrell) and Sigrit (Rachel McAdams) are given the opportunity of a lifetime to represent their country at the world's biggest song competition, they finally have a chance to prove that any dream worth having is a dream worth fighting for."

Of that film, Ferrell previously described what a passion project it was to bring the real-life event to Netflix audiences in a way only he could.

"We watched this crazy spectacle for three hours," he says of the real-life global event. "There's a level of camp that is unlike anything we have here in the U.S. In Europe, everyone has a Eurovision watch party. Some people are legitimately watching while others are making fun of it. But everyone tunes in and has to know who won. I immediately thought this would make a great backdrop for a movie: it's a great playground for comedy. I assumed I would get beaten to the punch by someone in Europe -- but no!"

While Ferrell might not be making a follow-up to Eurovision, there's plenty more Army of the Dead, Stranger Things, Squid Game, Bridgerton, and Queer Eye in the streamer's future.

What did you think of the promo? Let us know in the comments!