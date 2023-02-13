Rihanna Confirms Pregnancy Following Super Bowl Halftime Show

Following a flurry of speculation after the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show, Rihanna has confirmed she is pregnant with another child. Rihanna is one of the biggest names in the music industry and has achieved that after starting at an incredibly young age. Rihanna began making a huge name for herself when she was in her late teens and early 20s, putting out a ton of successful singles and albums that went on to top the charts. She then used a lot of this success to help break into other fields such as acting, philanthropy, and businesses like Fenty. With all of that said, she's achieved a lot already and she's only 34. Now, she's starting a family.

Rihanna had her first child last in May 2022 with A$AP Rocky as the father. Rihanna hasn't taken a ton of time off, though, as she's been preparing for her Super Bowl performance and recorded music for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which released in November 2022. During her Super Bowl halftime performance, some speculated that Rihanna was once again pregnant despite having just had a child. Some suggested that she was trying to subtly reveal this by touching her belly on stage and she wasn't moving to erratically on stage. With all of that said, a rep for Rihanna confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the artist is pregnant with her second child. It's unclear how far along she is, but we'll likely hear more in the coming months as she gets closer to having the baby.

Rihanna has tried to keep her personal and family life relatively private, as we don't know even know the name of the first child yet. Whether or not she'll begin to open up a bit more with her second kid remains to be seen. She noted ahead of the Super Bowl that although she hesitated to committing to the performance, she liked the challenge of it and wanted to show her son how important that can be.

What did you think of Rihanna's halftime performance? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.