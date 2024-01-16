Cheers Cast Reunites at 2024 Emmy Awards

In addition to presenting a slew of awards, the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards featured quite a few reunions of memorable television casts. That included, very briefly, a return to the world where everybody knows your name, with the cast of Cheers joining forces during the event. Cheers stars Ted Danson, Rhea Perlman, John Ratzenberger, George Wendt, and Kelsey Grammer all reunited in an onstage recreation of the Cheers bar during the 2024 Emmys.

The group presented the awards for Outstanding Writing of a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing of a Comedy Series, both of which went to The Bear's Christopher Storer.

Is Frasier Renewed For Season 2?

Last year, the world of Cheers made it back onto television, with the help of Paramount+'s recent Frasier revival series. At the time of this writing, Season 2 of Frasier has yet to be confirmed by Paramount+ — but Grammer has expressed what he hopes is next for the character.

"We've been kicking around some ideas but they mostly revolve around the idea of Frasier finding happiness and becoming a good father and having breakthroughs at college," Grammer explained in an interview last year. "Maybe Frasier could become an important person in somebody's life [as a professor]? He's always getting into trouble in one way or another so I'm sure that's going to continue to happen. Who knows what's gonna arise? We do have really talented writers who will come up with some ideas and we'll discuss it. It's a collaborative effort and I think we're going to be fine, but I have no beans to spill at this point."

Will There Be a Cheers Revival?

Amid the recent return of Frasier — and its handful of callbacks to Cheers — some have naturally wondered if a continuation of the flagship series is in the cards. As Grammer himself explained in an interview late last year, he does not think a full-blown sequel series of Cheers could work.

"I'm not sure the guys who wrote Cheers would want us to go back to Cheers," Grammer explained. "It's like, let's let that be where it is. It's a monument in the minds of television history. But is it possible we might see someone from the old days at the bar? Maybe. I was just spitballing a little while ago about how it might be kind of fun to do a Christmas show next year, the Christmas of Cheers Past. Frasier could revisit scenes that he lived out before like when he had made a mistake. What could he do to fix it? [Laughs] I don't know, it just seems like a good idea and it would be really funny. And [the original cast] wouldn't even have to appear; it would just be old clips. But we'll see. You know, I love Ted [Danson] and working with him, so I'd love to do something with him. We just haven't broken that idea yet."

