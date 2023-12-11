Fan Favorite ABC Drama Coming to Disney+

The doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital are getting a new home. On Monday, it was announced that all 19 seasons of Grey's Anatomy are headed to Disney+ in March. According to Variety, beginning in spring 2024, Hulu and Netflix are set to share the co-exclusive streaming rights for Grey's Anatomy. It's part of a new licensing deal between Disney Entertainment and Netflix. The arrival of Grey's Anatomy will coincide with the official launch of Hulu on Disney+ with Hulu having not just the long-running drama's previous 19 seasons available to stream, but will also have new, in-season episodes of Season 20 for streaming following their broadcast on ABC.

Grey's Anatomy streaming on both Disney+ and Netflix is part of a larger agreement between Disney Entertainment and Netflix that is set to see Disney license 14 television series to Netflix on a non-exclusive basis for 18 months. Included in that list are series such as This Is Us, White Collar, Lost, The Resident, Home Improvement, Archer, Prison Break, How I Met Your Mother, ESPN 30 for 30, My Wife and Kids, Reba, The Bernie Mac Show, and the recent Wonder Years reboot. The licensed series will be available on their existing Disney platforms during that same time frame as well. Another series, The Hughleys, is set to be available to stream for the first time on both Hulu and Netflix next year.

When Does Grey's Anatomy Return For Season 20?

Grey's Anatomy is scheduled to return for its 20th season on Thursday, March 14th at 9 p.m. ET. Season 19 ended earlier this year on a massive cliffhanger with the fate of Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) in jeopardy after Teddy collapsed just as she was about to open up a patient for emergency surgery. While what exactly happens to Teddy is likely to be revealed in the Season 20 premiere, shortly after the finale it was reported that Raver had signed on for another season of the series.

ABC Recently Cancelled Grey's Anatomy Spinoff Station 19

Last week, ABC announced that Grey's Anatomy spinoff, Station 19, is set to end with its upcoming seventh season. The early decision is to "allow producers to craft a proper ending" for the spinoff, which is expected to return on Thursday, March 14th at 10 p.m. ET after the Season 20 premiere of Grey's Anatomy.

"For seven seasons, Station 19 has been a highlight of the ABC lineup thanks to Shonda and Betsy's incredible vision, beloved characters and compelling storytelling," Disney Television Group president Craig Erwich said in a statement. "With Zoanne and Peter at the helm of the upcoming farewell season, we have so much to look forward to, most notably the celebration of the show's milestone 100th episode."

