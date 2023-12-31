Grey's Anatomy: Ellen Pompeo Returns in Season 20 First Look

ABC has released a first look teaser for Season 20 of Grey's Anatomy and it's giving audiences a look at Ellen Pompeo's return as Meredith Grey. Pompeo departed the long-running medical drama as a series regular after 19 seasons earlier this year but returned for the Season 19 finale. Now it appears she will also appear in the upcoming 20th season. In the teaser, which you can check out for yourself below, Bailey tells Meredith that the interns are in trouble. It doesn't reveal much else about what to expect from the appearance, but certainly serves as a reminder for some of the major events of Season 19.

When Pompeo departed Grey's as a series regular, she said that she'd be making some appearances. She also revealed some frustrations with playing Meredith for so long.

"When you stay on a show and with a character that long…for me, I really need to make sense of things and I really need to see evolution and growth," Pompeo said. "And with network television specifically, there has to be some consistency for the audience. The audience wants familiarity. The writers get stuck in the consistency of something, and it's harder, which I always would argue against and say, 'We have such an incredible fan base. They're so loyal. They'll literally come along with us no matter what we do.' I think it's okay for Meredith to stop making bad decisions."

When Does Grey's Anatomy Return For Season 20?

Grey's Anatomy is scheduled to return for its 20th season on Thursday, March 14th at 9 p.m. ET. Season 19 ended earlier this year on a massive cliffhanger with the fate of Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) in jeopardy after Teddy collapsed just as she was about to open up a patient for emergency surgery. While what exactly happens to Teddy is likely to be revealed in the Season 20 premiere, shortly after the finale it was reported that Raver had signed on for another season of the series.

Grey's Anatomy Is Coming to Disney+

It was recently announced that all 19 seasons of Grey's Anatomy are headed to Disney+ in March. Beginning in Spring 2024, Hulu and Netflix are set to share the co-exclusive streaming rights for Grey's Anatomy. It's part of a new licensing deal between Disney Entertainment and Netflix. The arrival of Grey's Anatomy will coincide with the official launch of Hulu on Disney+ with Hulu having not just the long-running drama's previous 19 seasons available to stream, but will also have new, in-season episodes of Season 20 for streaming following their broadcast on ABC.

