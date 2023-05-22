Grey's Anatomy Cliffhanger Potentially Spoiled by Season 20 Cast Update

The 19th season of ABC hit series Grey's Anatomy ended with a pretty massive cliffhanger, leaving the fate of an important character in jeopardy. Unfortunately, the resolution of the cliffhanger got inadvertently spoiled before the episode even aired. News about the show's core cast re-upping their contracts for Season 20 broke last week, with Kim Raver confirmed as one of the stars that had signed on for another installment of the series.

Raver's Teddy Altman has been a fixture of Grey's Anatomy for a number of years, and she was at the center of the Season 19 finale. The episode ended with Altman collapsing just before beginning a live-saving procedure, leaving her own life up in the air. However, since Raver already signed on for Season 20, Grey's Anatomy fans already know that Teddy will be back in some capacity.

In addition to starring in Grey's Anatomy, Raver got some experience behind the camera this past season, directing a pivotal episode. She's also no stranger to cliffhangers, as her directorial effort concluding with Addison Montgomery's life hanging in the balance.

After the episode aired, Raver spoke to The Wrap about bringing a crazy moment like that to life.

"It was really important to create that tension of us not knowing, because I think that there's something really dramatic about that. We've had so much happened in this episode that I really wanted that moment where everyone is kind of taking a deep breath like, the calm after the storm, and then this big thing happens," Raver told the publication. "Someone said that they watched (the scene) and they kind of like, screamed out loud and then burst into tears because it was so shocking, which I love."

"That was sort of my intention. Not just for shock value, but it's really telling the story of what a lot of these doctors are actually dealing with now," she added. "And so I wanted that to be a very visceral experience."

Are you looking forward to seeing what Season 20 of Grey's Anatomy has in store? Let us know in the comments!