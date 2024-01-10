3 Body Problem Official Trailer Released by Netflix

Years after the maligned conclusion of Game of Thrones on HBO, the duo of David Benioff and D.B. Weiss finally have a new project coming to television. The Game of Thrones showrunners teamed up with The Terror: Infamy's Alexander Woo to adapt 3 Body Problem, the award-winning sci-fi novel from Liu Cixin. The 3 Body Problem TV series doesn't arrive on Netflix until March 21st, but the streamer unveiled the first look at the show on Tuesday.

At CEW, Netflix and the trio of 3 Body Problem co-creators shared the very first footage from the highly anticipated TV series. You can watch the full trailer here:

3 Body Problem Cast and Characters

In addition to the first trailer for 3 Body Problem, Netflix also shared a list of the show's main cast, the characters they will be playing, and descriptions of those characters. You can check out the full list of characters below.

Jess Hong as Jin Cheng

A member of the "Oxford Five": a group of young Oxford scientists. A genius theoretical physicist with an insatiable thirst for answers about the biggest questions in the universe. Her curiosity could be her biggest strength – if it's not her downfall.

Jovan Adepo as Saul Durand

A member of the "Oxford Five." No less gifted but far less focused than his peers, Saul is a physics research assistant who has not reached his full potential. When the ultimate challenge presents itself, will he rise to it?

Eiza González as Auggie Salazar

A member of the "Oxford Five." A nanotech trailblazer, Auggie is dedicated to solving actual problems now, not theoretical ones in the future. Strong and visionary, she's a natural target for humanity's enemies.

John Bradley as Jack Rooney

A member of the "Oxford Five." Rude, outspoken, and loveable, Jack used his physics degree to develop a snacks empire.

Alex Sharp as Will Downing

A member of the "Oxford Five". A sixth form physics teacher, Will receives life-changing news that forces him to reconsider his place in the universe.

Zine Tseng and Rosalind Chao as Ye Wenjie

Astrophysics prodigy Ye Wenjie feels alone in the universe after losing everything during the Chinese Cultural Revolution. A decision she made in the 1960s echoes through the centuries and may still be heard at the end of time.

Ben Schnetzer and Jonathan Pryce as Mike Evans

A passionate environmentalist turned billionaire oil tycoon.

Liam Cunningham as Thomas Wade

The charismatic leader of the world's most elite intelligence operation Wade is the ultimate big picture thinker. People are props in his game – and his audacious gambits have a tendency to pay off.

Marlo Kelly as Tatiana

Raised from birth in Mike Evans' organization, Tatiana has dedicated her life to welcoming the outsiders- by any means necessary.

Sea Shimooka as Sophon

An avatar who appears in a mysterious VR game within the show.

Saamer Usmani as Raj Varma

A naval officer from a military family, Raj has a deep commitment to his work. His relationship with his girlfriend, Jin, risks becoming collateral damage in his mission.

Eve Ridley as Follower

A 9-year-old character whom Jin encounters in the VR game.