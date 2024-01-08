Beloved Drama Series Finally Makes Its Netflix Debut
All six seasons of This Is Us are now streaming on Netflix.
One of the most popular drama series from the last decade is now available to stream on Netflix. We're talking, of course, about This Is Us, the multi-generational family story that ran for six seasons on NBC. The acclaimed and award-winning series has wrapped up its run on television, but it could get a second life now that it's on Netflix.
This Is Us has been available to stream on Hulu, but Monday morning saw the series added to Netflix. All six seasons of the show are now on the popular streaming service, giving it a brand new audience.
New on Netflix
This Is Us is just one of several titles recently added to Netflix. The biggest day of new releases lately has been January 1st, where several movies and TV shows made their way to the service. You can check out the full list of January 1st additions below.
Annabelle
Annie (1982)
Antz
Aquaman
Beethoven
Bruce Almighty
The Croods
Dawn of the Dead
The First Purge
Gravity
How to Train Your Dragon
It's Complicated
Jackie Brown
John Wick
John Wick: Chapter 2
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Little Fockers
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Loudermilk: Seasons 1-3
Mamma Mia!
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
ONE PIECE: Marineford
Peppa Pig: Seasons 3-6
The Purge: Election Year
School of Rock
Survivor: Season 33
Survivor: Season 7
This Is 40
Those Who Wish Me Dead
Training Day
The Wonder Years: Seasons 1-2 (2021)
Bitconned -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Fool Me Once (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES
You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Leaving Netflix Soon
A lot of new titles have arrived on Netflix recently, but there are some big departures on the horizon. Some major titles like Get Out and Ma already left in the first week of the month. Below, you can check out the full list of Netflix's January departures.
Leaving 1/5/24
BlacKkKlansman
Get Out
Love Island USA: Season 2
Ma
Leaving 1/12/24
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over
Leaving 1/14/24
The Doll
The Doll 2
Uncharted
Leaving 1/19/24
The Real World: Season 28
Leaving 1/22/24
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Leaving 1/24/24
Begin Again
Leaving 1/31/24
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Baby Mama
The Bling Ring
Call Me by Your Name
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs: Season 1
Eat Pray Love
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
La La Land
Survivor: Season 32: Kaôh Rōng