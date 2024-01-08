Beloved Drama Series Finally Makes Its Netflix Debut

All six seasons of This Is Us are now streaming on Netflix.

One of the most popular drama series from the last decade is now available to stream on Netflix. We're talking, of course, about This Is Us, the multi-generational family story that ran for six seasons on NBC. The acclaimed and award-winning series has wrapped up its run on television, but it could get a second life now that it's on Netflix.

This Is Us has been available to stream on Hulu, but Monday morning saw the series added to Netflix. All six seasons of the show are now on the popular streaming service, giving it a brand new audience.

New on Netflix

This Is Us is just one of several titles recently added to Netflix. The biggest day of new releases lately has been January 1st, where several movies and TV shows made their way to the service. You can check out the full list of January 1st additions below.

Annabelle

Annie (1982)

Antz

Aquaman

Beethoven

Bruce Almighty

The Croods

Dawn of the Dead

The First Purge

Gravity

How to Train Your Dragon

It's Complicated

Jackie Brown

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Little Fockers

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Loudermilk: Seasons 1-3

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest

ONE PIECE: Marineford

Peppa Pig: Seasons 3-6

The Purge: Election Year

School of Rock

Survivor: Season 33

Survivor: Season 7

This Is 40

Those Who Wish Me Dead

Training Day

The Wonder Years: Seasons 1-2 (2021)

Bitconned -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Fool Me Once (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES

You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Leaving Netflix Soon

A lot of new titles have arrived on Netflix recently, but there are some big departures on the horizon. Some major titles like Get Out and Ma already left in the first week of the month. Below, you can check out the full list of Netflix's January departures.

Leaving 1/5/24

BlacKkKlansman

Get Out

Love Island USA: Season 2

Ma

Leaving 1/12/24

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Leaving 1/14/24

The Doll

The Doll 2

Uncharted

Leaving 1/19/24

The Real World: Season 28

Leaving 1/22/24

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Leaving 1/24/24

Begin Again

Leaving 1/31/24

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Baby Mama

The Bling Ring

Call Me by Your Name

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs: Season 1

Eat Pray Love

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

La La Land

Survivor: Season 32: Kaôh Rōng