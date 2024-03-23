3 Body Problem Creators Address Showing Aliens in Future Seasons

3 Body Problem is now available to stream on Netflix, and it is based on the first book in Liu Cixin's Remembrance of Earth's Past trilogy. The series was adapted by Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss along with True Blood producer Alexander Woo, and they made some major changes to the book. The biggest difference in Netflix's version is that the story is taken internationally and centers on characters from China in addition to other parts of the world, including the UK. The story follows a group of scientists and intelligence agents who are making plans to stop aliens called the San-Ti, who are expected to land on Earth in 400 years. In Cixin's book series, the aliens are never actually shown or fully described. We asked Benioff, Weiss, and Woo if they would take liberties in potential future seasons and show the San-Ti.

"That would be a great problem to have because that means we say we have future seasons," Woo said when asked about showing the San-Ti in the future.

"There is one alien who is described in part of the books, not necessarily aliens who are invading, but a character named Singer," Benioff added. "If we get the Singer, that's maybe my favorite theme in the whole trilogy. If we can get the Singer, that would be, as Alex said, a really interesting problem. Do we show him... or it? Do we show all of it? Part of it?"

"Stop motion, who knows?" Weiss added.

You can watch our interview with Benioff, Weiss, and Woo at the top of the page.

Who Stars in 3 Body Problem?



3 Body Problem stars Benedict Wong, Jess Hong, Jovan Adepo, Eiza González, John Bradley, Alex Sharp, Rosalind Chao, Zine Tseng, Jonathan Pryce, Ben Schnetzer, Liam Cunningham, Marlo Kelly, Sea Shimooka, Saamer Usmani, and Eve Ridley.

Here's how Netflix describes the new series: "A young woman's fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time into the present day. When the laws of nature inexplicably unravel before their eyes, a close-knit group of brilliant scientists join forces with an unflinching detective to confront the greatest threat in humanity's history."

"I have the greatest respect for and faith in the creative team adapting The Three-Body Problem for television audiences," original author Liu Cixin said at the time Netflix announced the series back in 2020. "I set out to tell a story that transcends time and the confines of nations, cultures and races; one that compels us to consider the fate of humankind as a whole. It is a great honor as an author to see this unique sci-fi concept travel and gain fandom across the globe and I am excited for new and existing fans all over the world to discover the story on Netflix."

3 Body Problem is now streaming on Netlifx.