3 Body Problem's Benedict Wong Worked With a Real Counter-Terrorist Operative

Benedict Wong is no stranger to bringing characters from the page to life on screen. The actor is best known for playing Wong in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and now you can watch him as Da Shi in Netflix's 3 Body Problem. The series was released on the streaming site this week and follows the first book in Liu Cixin's Remembrance of Earth's Past trilogy. Da Shi is a police detective and counter-terrorism specialist, and ComicBook.com recently had the chance to ask Wong how he prepared for the role. Turns out, he was able to get some help from a real-life counter-terrorist operative.

"I started off with that [Da Shi] was a counter-terrorist operative and I just happened upon someone who was, and just absorbed as much, just kept texting them throughout the production," Wong revealed. "I've got this car. They would text back, 'No, that's an undercover police car. You'd get spotted a mile away.' Gave me a list of cars and we got to change the car and pepper everything around what was in my car to what was in my flat. So you are just immersed in that life where it is very apparent that he is the job and nothing else... Most to the detriment of his family."

You can watch our interview with Benedict Wong at the top of the page.

Who Is 3 Body Problem About?



Here's how Netflix describes the new series: "A young woman's fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time into the present day. When the laws of nature inexplicably unravel before their eyes, a close-knit group of brilliant scientists join forces with an unflinching detective to confront the greatest threat in humanity's history."

3 Body Problem stars Benedict Wong, Jess Hong, Jovan Adepo, Eiza González, John Bradley, Alex Sharp, Rosalind Chao, Zine Tseng, Jonathan Pryce, Ben Schnetzer, Liam Cunningham, Marlo Kelly, Sea Shimooka, Saamer Usmani, and Eve Ridley.

"I have the greatest respect for and faith in the creative team adapting The Three-Body Problem for television audiences," original author Liu Cixin said at the time Netflix announced the series back in 2020. "I set out to tell a story that transcends time and the confines of nations, cultures and races; one that compels us to consider the fate of humankind as a whole. It is a great honor as an author to see this unique sci-fi concept travel and gain fandom across the globe and I am excited for new and existing fans all over the world to discover the story on Netflix."

3 Body Problem is now streaming on Netflix.