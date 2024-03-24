3 Body Problem's John Bradley Reveals If He Kept Any Props

3 Body Problem is now streaming on Netflix, and the series features lots of stars, including Game of Thrones alum, John Bradley. In the series, which was adapted from the award-winning sci-fi novel by Liu Cixin, Bradley plays Jack Rooney, the millionaire owner of a snack empire. In the show, Bradley's character has a flashy flat that includes a room full of Marvel memorabilia and a giant Cigar Aficionado cover with his face on it. While chatting with Bradley at the 3 Body Problem premiere, ComicBook.com asked the actor if he was into the Marvel merchandise and whether or not he got to keep the Cigar Aficionado poster.

"No, I was into that kind of stuff until I was probably about 10 years old," Brdlaey said of Marvel. "But the sad thing is, at my school, that kind of stuff wasn't really tolerated. It made me a bit of a target and I took the coward's way out and kind of moved away from it. But now it feels like this is entering a new kind of golden age of comic books and sci-fi and fantasy stuff. Everybody's into it now, so I think slowly but surely, I'm finding my way back."

"They offered me that," Bradley said of the Cigar Aficionado cover. "They said, 'Do you want to keep your big Cigar Aficionado magazine?' I was like, 'I would, but I'm not going to have it.' Or what if I get burgled? And speaking as a single man, if I met somebody and took them back to my house, and there's a huge 24 picture of my face, I think I'm going to be getting tweeted about."

Benioff and Weiss Talk Reuniting With Game of Thrones Stars:

In addition to Bradley, 3 Body Problem also stars Game of Thrones' Liam Cunningham and Jonathan Pryce. The show was brought to life on the small screen by Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss along with True Blood producer Alexander Woo. ComicBook.com spoke with Benioff and Weiss at the 3 Body Problem premiere, and we asked them about reuniting with the Game of Thrones stars.

"John [Bradley] definitely was," Weiss explained when asked if they had any of the Game of Thrones actors in mind when developing 3 Body Problem. "The character was written to be kind of like a version of John. I'm trying to think. Some of the other actors, we always are looking for excuses to work with people from our family and that it just needs to be the right fit."

"So as we wrote the show, and Wade in the books is very different from Liam coming in, but as we wrote the Wade scenes and we started thinking about that, it just occurred to us, 'You know who would be great at this?' It was completely different from the way he is described, but we called him and he said he already had a job and we suggested he should quit that job and take this job, and so here we are celebrating," he added.

3 Body Problem is now streaming on Netflix.