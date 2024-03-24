3 Body Problem Cast Talks Bonding In Real Life

3 Body Problem is now streaming on Netflix, and it was adapted from the award-winning sci-fi novel by Liu Cixin that follows a group of scientists and intelligence agents who must figure out how to stop aliens from coming to Earth in 400 years. The show features a tight-knit group of friends played by Jess Hong (Jin Cheng), Jovan Adepo (Saul Durand), Eiza González (Augustina "Auggie" Salazar), John Bradley (Jack Rooney), and Alex Sharp (Will Downing). During the 3 Body Problem premiere, ComicBook.com asked Hong and Sharp if they were able to hang out with their onscreen pals in real life.

"I mean, it was a little difficult because it was 2021," Hong explained when asked if she got the opportunity to bond with her castmates. "Covid times were still very permeated through the scene, so we didn't get that many opportunities to meet up outside. But whenever we were on set, we're such an eclectic bunch, we're so chaotic, so in between takes, there was always banter and I don't know, this crazy talk we did. So Jovan Adepo and I actually went to Oxford University, we went to meet a couple of physics students. I realized it was so that we could get into the vibe and so that was a great little bonding day for us."

"Well, it was kind of hard to hang out at first because we weren't allowed to, but some of us did anyways," Sharp explained. "But no, I mean, going through, making something of this size is a pretty bonding thing in itself, and we all were really, really close. Jovan and I, in preparation, we like to call it preparation. Just drank a lot of gin. We were like, 'We're working right now.'"

While some of the cast had the opportunity to hang out together, others were left on their lonesome. Zine Tseng played the younger version of Ye Wenjie in the series, which means she did not get to share any scenes with many of her peers. We asked Tseng if she had any opportunities to hang out with the rest of the main cast, and she had a pretty funny response.

"I was completely isolated," Tseng explained. "And they were doing all the fancy stuff and pub drinking while I was in the mud group and the prison."

However, Tseng still had fun getting to act in different decades.

"Oh, I really enjoyed the nineties," she shared. "It's vintage and modern and science bubbling up at the same time. It's very amazing to see a helicopter in the nineties, right?"

You can watch our interviews with the cast of 3 Body Problem at the top of the page.

3 Body Problem is now streaming on Netflix.