The Biggest Week In Geek TV Officially Starts Today (What to Watch, When and Where)

There are moments in fandom when the stars all align to give us an embarrassment of riches. This week, television is going to be the place to be if you’re any kind of geek, and if you’re the kind of geek who likes many different franchises and genres, then this week is about to be a tasty little charcuterie board of tasty content. And we may never again see a week like it.

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Beginning on Monday, April 6th, this week will offer fans two premiere episodes of the latest Star Wars animated series, Maul: Shadow Lord, as well as new episodes of Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again and Amazon Prime Video’s Invincible, as well as the premiere episodes of The Boys’ Final Season. Here’s where and when you can catch it all, with breakdowns of what each show will be offering.

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord

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When/Where to Watch: Episodes 1 & 2 Streaming on Monday, April 6th, only on Disney+

What It’s About: Fan-favorite Star Wars villain Maul (voiced by Sam Witwer) steps out into his own animated spinoff, created by Star Wars creative head Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, Clone Wars, Rebels). Set during the early days of the Galactic Empire’s rule, Maul has formed a small but ruthless cabal of raiders, who have a greater scheme in mind: restoring the might and power of Maul’s “Shadow Collective” syndicate, which secretly ruled the underworld during the Clone Wars. During one attack, Maul meets a young Twi’lek Jedi named Devon Izara (Gideon Adlon) and starts a secondary scheme: converting her into his acolyte.

Fans of Filoni’s Star Wars animated shows have every reason to be hyped that we’re getting one of the franchise’s best characters as the lead, and backfilling one of the more exciting gaps in his continuity. Shadow Lord will explain how Maul became the criminal lord we saw at the end of Solo: A Star Wars Story. So far, the show has a perfect 100% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Daredevil: Born Again

Marvel Studios – Disney+

When/Where to Watch: Season 2, Episode 4 Streaming only on Disney+, Tuesday (7 pm, PT).

What It’s About: Preview clips have already revealed that in Episode 4, “Gloves Off”, Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) will retaliate against Daredevil’s brazen prison break by shining a benevolent light on… Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox). That means Matt is going to feel the scrutiny from both ends of his split alter-ego, with well-meaning allies potentially giving up Matt faster than Fisk’s Anti-Vigilante Task Force can find and kill him.

Invincible

Prime Video

When/Where to Watch: Season 4, Episode 6 Streaming only on Prime Video, Wednesday, April 8th (12 am, PT).

What It’s About: The next episode of Invincible Season 4, “You Look Horrible”, will have viewers rushing to press “play,” as Episode 5 ended on one of the most brutal cliffhangers ever. (SPOILERS) Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) had a brutal rematch with the mad dog Viltrimute enforcer, Conquest (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), which ended with Mark choking Conquest to death, while Conquest impaled Mark, then tore out his intestines. If and how Mark survives remains to be seen, but fans are eager to see it.

The Boys

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When/Where to Watch: Season 5, Episodes 1 & 2 Streaming only on Prime Video, Wednesday, April 8th (12 am, PT).

What It’s About: Amazon’s The Boys launches its final season with a two-episode premiere. This season, all bets are off as Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and his crew of misfit rebels stage one last fight against Homelander (Antony Starr), the Seven, and the entire Vought corporation. Anyone could die, in any episode – no one is safe (which is really saying something, in the world of The Boys). The show is pulling its universe together for this final run, with The Boys and its spinoff Gen V coming together, before the franchise universe expands into multiple spinoff projects, after the main series ends.

More Geek TV to Watch (& A Movie)

There are other geek-friendly series hitting the screen this week, besides the big four mentioned above.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (Friday) – Apple TV’s Monsterverse spinoff series has amassed a solid cult following, as the Godzilla vs. Kong movie franchise continues releasing new installments. As Season 2 enters the back half, a new Titan is running amok, a major character has died, and the clock’s counting down to a Godzilla appearance.

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Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair (Friday) – The 2000s hit sitcom returns on Hulu for a modern revival series. Malcolm (Frankie Muniz) has been estranged from his crazy family for years, but has to return for the 40th anniversary of his parents, Hal (Bryan Cranston) and Lois (Jane Kaczmarek). When Malcolm brings his teenage daughter along, she has to see firsthand just how crazy the family really is.

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Thrash (Friday) – Netflix premieres a survival-horror movie about a pregnant woman (Bridgerton‘s Phoebe Bynevor) trapped in her car during a hurricane and flood, which brings shark-infested ocean water rushing in. The film is written and directed by Tommy Wirkola, who made the cult-hit films Dead Snow, Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters, and the Christmas action flick, Violent Night.

HBO

Euphoria (Sunday) – four years after it last aired, Season 3 of HBO’s generational hit series Euphoria is finally premiering this week. The cast are all much bigger stars at this point (Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, and Colman Domingo), so it’s going to be especially interesting to see how the viewing experience has aged, along with the cast.

Which show(s) are you most excited for this week? Let us know on the ComicBook Forum!