5 Must-See Shows if You Love House of the Dragon

Game of Thrones was one of the biggest global sensations for years, smashing ratings records and becoming the first adaptation of a book saga that would later be greatly expanded. When its spinoff House of the Dragon dropped, it was an instant hit, pulling in not just the same fans still missing the original series, but even brand-new ones. With a plot packed with fantasy, drama, politics, and wild twists, it’s impossible to watch and not want more. Filming for House of The Dragon Season 3 has just been announced, with a confirmed release in 2026. But until then, there’s still time. So what can you do to stay in that world as much as possible?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Every fan of George R. R. Martin’s stories knows the struggle of waiting for new seasons, but there are other amazing shows that can help ease the pain. Here are 5 of the best series to watch and binge if you’re a House of the Dragon fan.

The Witcher

netflix

Medieval fantasy, political intrigue, and power struggles between different factions and characters – The Witcher and House of the Dragon have a lot in common. The story, known to many from the games, is also based on a book series by Andrzej Sapkowski. It follows Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), a monster hunter known as a witcher, who struggles to find his place in a world where people often turn out to be crueler than the very creatures he faces. Along the way, he crosses paths with the sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) and Princess Cirilla “Ciri” (Freya Allan), whose destinies are tied to his.

Every House of the Dragon fan loves not just the mythological world, but especially the deep character development. The Witcher delivers exactly that, but with its own twist. While one show focuses on dragons, the Targaryen dynasty, and their battles for the throne, the other introduces a world filled with monsters, magic, and mystical beings, taking viewers on a journey through different regions and cultures of the continent. The battle scenes? Another big win.

The Witcher is available to stream on Netflix.

Vikings

history

The title of the show already gives it away, bringing it a little closer to House of the Dragon‘s style. Vikings is a historical drama inspired by Norse legends and the tales of the warrior Ragnar Lothbrok. The story follows Ragnar (Travis Fimmel) as he rises from a simple farmer to the king of the Vikings, leading his people in the exploration and conquest of new lands, including England and France. Naturally, this means plenty of battles and conflicts, and over time, the show expands to focus on Ragnar’s sons as well.

The war scenes in House of the Dragon are some of the most action-packed moments in the series, and it’s no surprise they’re among the most anticipated in the next season. But there’s always more going on behind the scenes than just the battles themselves. For those who love the action-packed side of HotD, Vikings is a perfect pick. It delivers brutal fights, invasions, and epic explorations, all with a more realistic approach (since it’s based on history rather than fiction). But to balance things out, there are also plenty of moments focused on alliances, betrayals, and intense family disputes.

Vikings is available to stream on Netflix.

Succession

hbo

Some might find it surprising, but Succession has more in common with House of the Dragon than it seems at first glance. That’s because it’s all about politics – one of the core elements of the Targaryen story. The show follows the powerful Roy family, owners of one of the largest media conglomerates in the world. Everything revolves around the battle for control of the company when the family’s patriarch, Logan Roy (Brian Cox), starts showing signs of decline. His children – Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck) – quickly get caught up in a brutal game of domination, betrayal, and strategic moves to secure their place in the family empire.

Succession delivers all the drama that House of the Dragon does, but through psychological warfare filled with sharp dialogue, complex characters, and themes of power and corruption. The series has won multiple Emmy and Golden Globe awards and is widely praised for its gripping portrayal of power struggles within an influential family. Rivalries, manipulation, backstabbing, negotiations, and moral dilemmas drive the story, making the characters just as unpredictable as the Targaryens.

Succession is available to stream on Max.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

amazon

Beyond the mythology and fantasy elements, this is also about massive, visually stunning productions. Just like House of the Dragon, The Rings of Power delivers on a grand scale. Based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s works, the story takes place thousands of years before The Lord of the Rings, exploring the rise of Sauron, the creation of the Rings of Power, and the major events of Middle-earth’s Second Age. Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards), and Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) are among the characters facing the growing darkness, and witnessing the start of a war that will change Middle-earth forever.

The show’s set design is breathtaking, carrying the same epic, cinematic feel as House of the Dragon. The two universes share many similarities – no surprise, given that Tolkien’s work heavily influenced George R.R. Martin’s writing. The biggest difference lies in the tone: The Rings of Power leans into a more mystical and optimistic world, focusing on the rise of a great evil and the need for unity among different races to fight it; House of the Dragon is all about civil war and internal power struggles. Still, it’s a must-watch for the immersive experience, especially if you’re into prophecies, warring kingdoms, and characters shaped by destiny.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

The Last Kingdom

netflix

Another historical epic worth checking out is The Last Kingdom. Based on Bernard Cornwell’s Saxon Chronicles, the story is set in the 9th century and follows Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Alexander Dreymon), a warrior born a Saxon but raised by Vikings after being captured as a child. Caught between two cultures, he fights to reclaim his ancestral lands and gets swept up in the unification of England under King Alfred. Since it’s inspired by real events, the battle scenes, character complexity, and gripping narrative are all handled with care. But at its core, the show is about loyalty, ambition, and identity.

Personal rivalries in the middle of war play a big role in The Last Kingdom, just like in House of the Dragon. Both series are filled with political schemes, military conflicts, and morally grey characters. The biggest difference between them is the tone – while one leans heavily into intimate, slow-burning political drama, the other balances that with fast-paced action and adventure. It also has a more grounded approach, even in its battle sequences. If you’re into high-stakes storytelling with sharp twists but prefer a bit more realism, this is a top-tier choice.

The Last Kingdom is available to stream on Netflix.