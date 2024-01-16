2024 Emmys: Succession's Sarah Snook Wins Outstanding Lead Actress Drama

After several months of delays, the Primetime Emmys are now upon us, airing on FOX to great fanfare. The Emmys have always provided some stunning moments and unexpected wins — and the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category was no exception. Sarah Snook took home the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award at the 2024 Emmys, for her performance as Siobhan "Shiv" Roy in the fourth and final season of Succession.

The nominees in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Emmy category also included Sharon Hogan for Bad Sisters, Melanie Lynskey for Yellowjackets, Elizabeth Moss for The Handmaid's Tale, Bella Ramsey for The Last of Us, and Keri Russell for The Diplomat.

Why Did Succession End?

In an interview last year, Succession creator Jesse Armstrong explained the choice to end the series with Season 4.

"We could have said it as soon as I sort of decided, almost when we were writing it, which I think would be weird and perverse," Armstrong explained. "We could have said it at the end of the season. I quite like that idea, creatively, because then the audience is just able to enjoy everything as it comes, without trying to figure things out, or perceiving things in a certain way once they know it's the final season. But, also, the countervailing thought is that we don't hide the ball very much on the show. I feel a responsibility to the viewership, and I personally wouldn't like the feeling of, "Oh, that's it. guys. That was the end." I wouldn't like that in a show. I think I would like to know it is coming to an end. And, also, there's a bunch of prosaic things, like it might be weird for me and the cast as we do interviews. It's pretty definitively the end, so then it just might be uncomfortable having to sort of dissemble like a politician for ages about it. Hopefully, the show is against bullshit, and I wouldn't like to be bullshitting anyone when I was talking about it."

Will Succession Get a Season 5?

Succession came to a close last year, earning a smattering of critical acclaim and a lot of fervor from fans. HBO has not confirmed any sort of spinoff series for Succession, although Culkin has offered his own take on the endgame for his character, Roman Roy.

"None of the siblings are in a particularly good place at the end. I've heard that interpretation, and I think that's interesting," Culkin revealed in an interview last year. "A lot of people just go, 'Well, he's got tons of money — he'll be fine!' Which just isn't really the case for these people. I don't think it's as simple as, 'Well, I guess I've got my riches and my martini, I'm fine.' I don't think he's OK."

"I think he has evolved as a person. I don't think he's gained nothing from this," Culkin continued. "The thing that gets me, even at the end of Season 3, was if Roman's cut out of the company, and there's no reason for him specifically to come to the office and interact with his siblings, they don't have the capacity to say, 'Hey, I miss you. Let's get together and hang out.' I think he not only just genuinely loves his family, I think he needs them. Now that it's done, and he's out, and they're all out: When is he going to see them again? Who does he have? He has fucking nobody. That's it. And siblings are out there, somewhere. And it's not like we're gonna get together for a beer. He's very much alone. Have you ever seen Roman with a friend?"

