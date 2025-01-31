The Witcher: 5 Spinoffs We Desperately Want to See

Netflix’s The Witcher adaptation will come to a close with the upcoming fourth and fifth seasons. Liam Hemsworth is taking over from Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia for Season 4 and Season 5, the first of which is expected to be released sometime in 2026. Before that, a new Witcher animated spinoff movie, Sirens of the Deep, will premiere on Netflix on February 11th.

While many fans assume that the franchise will be finished once the core show is over, The Witcher‘s showrunner, Lauren S. Hissrich, recently revealed that more spinoffs are in development at Netflix. Hissrich didn’t reveal any details about the spinoffs, but fans have some ideas about where the franchise could go next. Here are 5 spinoffs of The Witcher we desperately want to see.

A Different Witcher School

CD Projekt Red

Netflix’s The Witcher franchise has still managed to be successful without always thrusting Geralt of Rivia into the limelight. While fans don’t talk about the failed Blood Origins spin-off, the animated Nightmare of the Wolf, following Geralt’s mentor, Vesemir, was a decent success. As a result, a spin-off following a new witcher from one of the other schools could be incredibly interesting.

In Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels, there are only three Witcher schools (the Wolf, Cat, and Griffin), but CD Projekt Red’s video games introduced fans to five more, each with their own fighting styles and characteristics. This would be a great way to expand the world of The Witcher on TV, offering new perspectives on The Continent, while still retaining the monster-slaying essence of the franchise.

Blood & Wine

CD Projekt Red

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt‘s “Blood and Wine” DLC is a fan-favorite, taking Geralt to the fantastical city of Toussaint to hunt the Beast of Beauclair. The “Blood and Wine” DLC is the last fans have seen of Geralt (so far), as the story takes place over a decade after Sapkowski’s novels. Of course, this poses timeline problems for any sort of TV adaptation. But, there are elements from “Blood & Wine” we’d love to see in live-action.

Season 4 of The Witcher will introduce Regis (played by Laurence Fishburne), a higher vampire. Fans have yet to see the immensely powerful vampiric race in Netflix’s universe, and Regis could open the floodgates for Geralt to hunt down other Higher Vampires. Additionally, “Blood & Wine’s” beautiful setting of Toussaint, based on the sunny south of France, would make an excellent contrast to The Continent’s drab landscape.

Season of Storms

Netflix

Netflix’s The Witcher adaptation is based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s core series of books, starting with The Last Wish (published in 1993) and ending with The Lady of the Lake (published in 1999). In 2013, Sapkowski published an eighth book in the series, titled Season of Storms. The prequel novel took readers back to Geralt’s younger days as a witcher on The Path.

Compared to the core series, Season of Storms tells a more comical story of Geralt having his swords stolen and being falsely imprisoned. Not only does the novel let audiences spend more time with Geralt as he hunts monsters and recovers his swords, it also greatly expands our understanding of the lore behind Witchers. A Season of Storms adaptation could expand the world of The Witcher in the ways Blood Origins failed to. It’s also an easy way for Netflix to lean further into the recasting of Liam Hemsworth.

The School of the Wolf

CD Projekt Red

Geralt, Vesemir, Eskel, Lambert, and Coen all belong to the School of the Wolf, whose home base is the gorgeous mountain fortress of Kaer Morhen. In the novels, the games, and the live-action series, the keep is in ruin and only the aforementioned witchers reside there. But, the castle used to be home to around 100 inhabitants, including witchers, mages, and students.

The Kaedwenian Revolt against Kaer Morhen (which was very loosely replicated in The Nightmare of the Wolf) killed over 63 members of the School of the Wolf. But, fans have never actually seen the school in its heyday. A spinoff focusing on the School of the Wolf’s origins and zenith would greatly expand upon the school’s lore, which is only teased in the books and adaptations.

Emiel Regis Rohellec Terzieff-Godefroy

CD Projekt Red

We previously mentioned that Regis will debut in The Witcher Season 4. But, if you thought witchers live for a long time, Higher Vampires take that longevity to a whole new level. By the time we meet Regis in Season 4, he’ll be roughly 430 years old; in the Baptism of Fire novel, where Regis is first introduced, readers learn a little about his past as a blood-addicted fiend of the night, desperate to fit in with his own kind.

But, there must be so much more to the enigmatic, fan-favorite character that hasn’t yet been explored. Regis is a fan-favorite for a reason. He is incredibly humorous, kind, and knowledgeable about magic, monsters, and The Continent’s history. A spinoff adventure with Regis at the helm would be an immensely exciting story.

