HBO Confirms a Long Wait for House of the Dragon Season 3 Is Happening

Every fan of Game of Thrones, and of course House of the Dragon, knows the pain of waiting – it’s just a fact. HBO is already getting ready next year’s premieres, and the previously released “Coming To Max in 2025” trailer offered a glimpse of what’s on the way. Which brings us to the problem, House of the Dragon isn’t part of the mix, and season 3 is unfortunately getting pushed back even further. JB Perrette, CEO and President of Global Streaming at Warner Bros. Discovery, confirmed the news at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit (H/T Deadline) where he shared more about House of the Dragon and other HBO shows in the pipeline.

According to Perrette, the new season of the House of the Dragon is likely to premiere around the middle of 2026. “As we look even beyond that we’ll see the third season of Euphoria probably in early 2026, then we get back into House of the Dragon Season 3, so we’re now in a cadence of having at least 2 or 3 of our major tentpoles every year.”

Despite the wait, George R. R. Martin’s universe will soon be explored in a different way on HBO. According to the CEO, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is set to be released in the summer of 2025. However, it’s worth noting that his statement slightly contradicts what Casey Bloys, President and CEO of HBO, said earlier this year where he teased a 2025 Q4 debut. According to the trade, that timeline still seems likely, but nothing official has been announced.

The cliffhanger that House of the Dragon left at the end of season 2 is something every fan may still be thinking about. Fans might get hit with another cold shower however when they learn the cast haven’t received scripts for the new episodes yet. At New York Comic Con in October, Matt Smith (Daemon Targaryen), Fabian Frankel (Criston Cole), and Tom Glynn-Carney (Aegon II Targaryen) revealed that none of them were on the same page about season 3.

Glynn-Carney mentioned that he hadn’t received any scripts for the new episodes, while Smith said he hadn’t heard anything from House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal. Standing in contrast to his costars, Frankel teased (via Variety) “I’ve heard some things that I couldn’t possibly share here.”

In the time since House of the Dragon season 2 premiered, George R.R. Martin was publicly critical of the last batch of episodes. On his blog, the writer shared criticism about certain details and even the different choices the adaptation of his book made in production. The last season of House of the Dragon also earned criticism from fans who felt the episodes dragged on with a slow pace. Based on the ending of season 2, it’s clear that the new season of House of the Dragon will bring more of the action fans have been waiting for. Winter is coming once again, along with the test of patience for all fans.

Seasons 1 and 2 of House of the Dragon are available to stream on Max. The series has already been confirmed to conclude with season 4, which may not arrive until 2028 if HBO’s timeline holds true.