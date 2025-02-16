This Is the Best-Developed Character in House of the Dragon (And It’s Not Even Close)

When Game of Thrones became the most-watched show in the world, breaking records and becoming a favorite for so many people, it was clear that a well-done fantasy adaptation could easily win over the general public. With its massive success, House of the Dragon came in as the spin-off, and since it premiered in 2022, it’s managed to hold its own, capturing the attention of fans eager to dive into the story of the Targaryen family. With a war to decide who gets the Iron Throne, Team Black has won most people over, leaving Team Green as the true villains.

However, with that said, one of these so-called “villains” has stood out way more than any other character over the first two seasons. If there’s one flaw in House of the Dragon, it’s that character development seems to be a weak spot, definitely. But Aemond Targaryen is the exception (and a pretty big one, at that). The second son of Alicent Hightower and Viserys I Targaryen is easily the most well-developed in the show, which makes him one of the best – if not the best – figures in the entire series.

With so many characters and only a few episodes per season, it’s understandable that it’s tough to dive deep into everyone. There’s just a massive story to focus on. But the real magic in exploring a character’s backstory and every little moment of their life is that it automatically gets the audience to root for them (which is why people end up liking villains a lot these days). Unlike many others, Aemond was shown from childhood as someone who was wronged – and that alone is enough for some fans to relate to him. Unlike his brothers, he never got a dragon, and he wasn’t exactly the favorite. Through the first season, we saw Aemond as someone just trying to prove he was worthy of being a Targaryen.

But in terms of the plot, being the outcast actually worked in his favor. He didn’t let it break him down, and he showed a bravery and boldness that’s hard not to admire when he went after the biggest dragon – Vhagar. That’s the first point to really highlight because, naturally, people wonder how he managed to earn the creature’s respect so easily while still being just a kid. When this leads to a huge fight with Jacaerys and Lucerys Velaryon, causing Aemond to lose one of his eyes, that’s when everything shifts. From then on, he’s driven by a need for revenge, and at this point, it’s hard for anyone to see that as a bad thing. Who wouldn’t understand his desire to get back at those who belittled and hurt him all his life?

As Aemond grew older, he became an exceptional fighter (second only to Daemon). He focused on his goals and didn’t present himself as someone walking a fine line. This was clear even in his encounters with Rhaenyra’s children. Due to his upbringing, Aemond had always been driven to pursue what he wanted, which led him to develop more maturity than his brother Aegon. As an adult, he stood out not only for his skill in battle but also for his intelligence – particularly with his words. One of his most interesting traits is that, because of this, he even manages to show the potential he has to be a true king. The level of his influence within House of the Dragon was built and displayed gradually, and one thing is certain: never underestimate the power of a man with nothing to lose.

As his ambition grew, especially after Aegon bullied him in a pivotal moment of vulnerability in the second season, Aemond’s rise became unstoppable. By then, he was already part of The Green Council, but he was still not in control. That changed when he tried to kill his brother, setting Aegon on fire during the Battle of Rook’s Rest, and claimed the title of Prince Regent. Before that, Aemond had already eliminated Rhaenys as well. In this moment, we see a character who knows exactly what’s needed to navigate the brutal politics of Westeros.

Since the days of Game of Thrones, war has been the central theme, and in this world, anything goes. However, what’s fascinating about Aemond is that, at no point, does he come across as a psychopath. Instead, he feels human in his choices – even when they are morally wrong. He sticks to the rules, demonstrating how much of a dangerous and strategic player he truly is. Though his emotions fuel him (as seen with Lucerys’ death), in general, he is smart enough to never let them cloud his reasoning. With confidence, patience, strategy, and an intimidating presence, Aemond knows how to be calculating and take what he wants.

It’s impossible not to notice that he steals the show, and that’s because of how well his character is written. Aemond effortlessly personifies both danger and humanity. With him, nothing is left out. Because of that, it might seem like the script prioritized his development, almost as if the others didn’t receive the same level of attention. Characters like Alicent, for instance, weren’t fully fleshed out, and her arc still feels messy at times. Others, like Daemon, could have been better explored when given the chance. But Aemond’s prominence isn’t solely due to the script; a big part of it comes from Ewan Mitchell’s performance.

The actor masterfully added depth and complexity to the character, making him undeniably compelling; ruthless but also tragic, and carrying both physical and emotional scars that shape who he is. This duality reminds us that well-developed antagonists (even though it’s wrong to describe him this way in a show like this) elevate the story, challenging others while mirroring the flaws of the world around them. Aemond is more than just a destructive force – he’s a catalyst for conflict, a central figure that enriches the entire plot. The adaptation of Aemond Targaryen on screen is undoubtedly one of the highlights of House of the Dragon.

