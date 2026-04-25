6 Years After it Ended Too Soon, 170 Episodes of One of DC’s Best Shows are About to Stream For Free

Some good shows simply end far too soon, and that was certainly the case for an iconic DC series that is about to return to streaming. Airing for just eight seasons between 2012 and 2020, the series remains one of the best DC shows of all time. Six years later, and following its Netflix departure in December, all 170 episodes of the best DC series are about to return to streaming, and fans will be able to watch them for free.

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Arrow’s time in the streaming void is about to end! All eight seasons and 170 episodes of the Stephen Amell-led series are scheduled to start streaming on Pluto TV’s free platform on May 1st. The arrival will be welcome news to fans who have been unable to stream Arrow at all after it stopped streaming on Netflix a few months back. Based on the DC Comics character Green Arrow, The CW series stars Amell as Oliver Queen, a billionaire playboy who, after being stranded on a remote island for five years, returns to Star City as a hooded vigilante who uses archery and hand-to-hand combat to fight crime, corruption, and the villains listed in his father’s notebook.

Arrow Is a 10/10 DC Show

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When it comes to DC shows, it really doesn’t get any better than Arrow. The cornerstone of modern DC and superhero television, the series filled a gap for serious superhero content and was heavily influenced by Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, opting for a less cartoony and more grounded take on an iconic superhero compared to typical superhero depictions at the time. The series embraced a gritty tone with Oliver portrayed as a damaged, brooding, and sometimes lethal vigilante on a crusade and delivered strong action sequences and consistent character-driven storytelling that made it worth sticking around for the long run, evolving Oliver from a selfish castaway to a seasoned hero.

Despite being favored by critics with an average high of 89% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes across its eight seasons and garnering a loyal fanbase, Arrow ended with eight seasons. The show wrapped due to Amell’s wish to leave the show to spend more time with his family and a creative desire to end the show on its own terms rather than dragging it out. By the time Season 8 wrapped, Arrow had effectively outgrown its original five-year plan and completed Oliver Queen’s journey. Arrow did ultimately live on through the Arrowverse, the shared television universe that launched with Arrow and expanded to include The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Black Lightning.

Other The CW Shows Coming to Pluto TV

There’s still a bit of a wait for Arrow to land on Pluto TV, but when it does arrive on the free streamer on May 1st, it will drop alongside two other The CW shows. All 100 episodes of The CW’s hit post-apocalyptic sci-fi drama The 100, based on Kass Morgan’s novel series of the same name, are also scheduled to return to streaming on Pluto TV following their removal from Netflix in December. Pluto TV viewers will also be able to stream all four seasons of the beloved CW dramedy Hart of Dixie.

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