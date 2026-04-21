All 100 Episodes of a Beloved Sci-Fi Show Finally Return To Streaming Next Week

The streaming era has revolutionized content access, making it easier than ever to revisit favorite shows, but it has simultaneously introduced high volatility where titles can disappear, sometimes without warning. Every month introduces a new shifting landscape where TV shows and movies move between platforms or disappear entirely, but one series is finally about to make its streaming return. After disappearing from Netflix’s streaming library in December and becoming unavailable to stream altogether, all 100 episodes of a sci-fi gem are finally heading back to streaming in just a matter of days.

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The 100 fans were left high and dry when the seven-season sci-fi drama disappeared from streaming four months ago, but the show is now on the verge of its streaming return. Every episode of The 100 is scheduled to start streaming on Pluto TV on May 1st completely free alongside a roster of other The CW series like Hart of Dixie and Arrow. Created by Jason Rothenberg and based on Kass Morgan’s novel series of the same name, The 100 originally aired on The CW from 2014 until 2020 and follows 100 juvenile delinquents who, 97 years after a nuclear apocalypse destroys civilization, are sent from a dying space station back to Earth to determine if it is habitable.

The 100 Was a Defining 2010s Sci-Fi Show

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The 100 garnered a loyal fanbase during its seven-season run on The CW, and it’s easy to see why. The series quickly abandoned the cookie-cutter romantic fluff often found on The CW network in favor of dark, gritty, and morally complex storytelling. It quickly moved beyond typical teen drama tropes into intense, high-stakes dystopian survival where characters were forced to make impossible choices, nobody was safe, and dark themes weren’t off the table, and it continued to evolve with each passing season from a Lord of the Flies survival scenario into a complex space-and-alien epic.

In terms of overall consensus, The 100 landed some pretty solid reviews. The series boasts a near-perfect 93% critic score across its seven seasons on Rotten Tomatoes and even earned rare 100% scores for four of them. The audience consensus is a bit shakier, sitting at 68% and dropping from a high of 87% in Season 2 to a low of 43% in Season 7. While the show’s moral ambiguity and “no good guys” approach to its characters, paired with strong female leads and an overall great survival element, earned plenty of praise, The 100 did step into controversy on several occasion, and some viewers felt the series lost its way in its later seasons, particularly from Season 5 onward.

What’s New on Pluto TV?

The 100 fans still have over a week to wait until the series finally returns to streaming, but Pluto TV has plenty of other great titles to help pass the time. For sci-fi fans this April, Pluto TV has stocked titles like Galaxy Quest, Gemini Man, and Starship Troopers. Outside of sci-fi, the streamer has added movies such as The Godfather Saga, the Beverly Hills Cop movies, Fatal Attraction, and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, among dozens of others.

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