7 Years On, ABC’s Forgotten Mystery Show Just Returned to Streaming (& It’s Free)

Tubi recently added a show to its roster that many viewers believe was cancelled before its time. The series was based on a telenovela of the same name, and was produced by Eva Longoria; it had a dedicated fanbase in its heyday, and viewers were genuinely surprised when the show wasn’t renewed for any additional seasons, especially after such a wildly unexpected ending.

In a modern spin on shows like British period drama Upstairs/Downstairs, Grand Hotel centers around charismatic hotel owner Santiago Mendoza and his second wife, Gigi, as their adult children enjoy the spoils of their success and sacrifice. The staff of the hotel, always loyal to Santiago and Gigi, round out a modern take on a story about those in power and those who keep them in their lifestyle. Wealthy and beautiful guests bask in luxury, but scandals, escalating debt, and explosive secrets are always lurking beneath the picture-perfect exterior.

What Can You Expect from ABC’s Grand Hotel?

Some critics felt that the American version didn’t live up to the Spanish version, with Carlos Aguilar of IndieWire saying, “Overall, there is a tonal and aesthetic divide between Gran Hotel and Grand Hotel, with the new incarnation sporting bright artificiality and a lighter approach to the material.” Others disagreed, though, saying that the show was exactly what it was meant to be—glamorous, scandalous, and sexy. “It’s an over-the-top, soapy, and totally entertaining showcase of Miami as a seat of Latinx power in the U.S.,” says Elena Nicholauo of Refinery 29.

And despite the differences between the original series and the ABC version, they still have plenty in common, with everything from mysteriously missing maids (guess which time period features one going missing in a hurricane). Both also take a deeper look at what happens when the hotel’s staff cross paths with its owners—whether that be romance, tension, or everything in between.

Plenty of fans are also petitioning other platforms to not only pick up the show, but to continue it and answer the mystery that viewers were left with after a shocking cliffhanger at the end of the first season. “This is one of my favorite new shows of 2019, one of my drama shows of all time, and one of my favorite shows of all time. The writing and story are excellent and had great twists and turns throughout this whole first season. I never knew what was going to happen,” said one viewer. Another added, “I love how they layered the story and slowly peeled back to show another deeper secret. I hope there’s a season two. I have to see the aftermath of the reveal.”

Will you be checking out Grand Hotel now that it's free to stream?