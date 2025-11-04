Tubi Just Added One of the Best Remakes in Movie History (And it’s Way Better Than the Original)

It isn’t often that a remake of a good movie turns out to be better than the original. Honestly, it’s rare for movie remakes to even come close most of the time. That said, Joel and Ethan Coen bucked the remake trend in 2010 when they released a new take on a classic Western. 15 years later, the movie just started streaming for free on Tubi, and it’s a must-watch for anyone who hasn’t seen it.

The film in question is none other than True Grit, the Coens’ remake of the 1969 John Wayne movie of the same name. This version stars Jeff Bridges as Rooster Cogburn, the U.S. Marshal who got Wayne his first Academy Award 40 years prior. The all-star cast of the 2010 version also includes Hailee Steinfeld (in her film debut), Matt Damon, and Josh Brolin.

There are plenty of John Wayne fans who will think it’s sacrilegious to call the Coens’ remake a better movie, but watch them back-to-back and it’s hard to argue that they’re even close. From the performances (which are mostly subpar in the original) to the cinematography to the exploration of grief itself, the Coens elevate every element of the film they were modeling theirs after.

The film follows a young girl who wants to get revenge on the man who killed her father, and she enlists the help of an eccentric and sometimes drunken Rooster Cogburn. The story lives and dies with those two characters, and the casting of Steinfeld and Bridges feels like the biggest reason the remake works so well. Neither of them could be better, and it’s no wonder they were both nominated for Academy Awards — it’s still a shame they didn’t win. Steinfeld was just 14 at the time, and she remains one of the youngest ever nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

