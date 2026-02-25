A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Star Confirms They Won’t Be In Season 2, Despite Setup for Their Return

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2 is happening, but it’s going to look very different. The ending to A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1 certainly set up more adventures for Dunk (Peter Claffey) and his squire, Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell), with the pair heading off to Dorne in the closing moments. That itself, though, only came after Egg once again ran away from his family, lying to Dunk about Maekar Targaryen’s wishes.

That would seemingly set up part of Season 2’s story, as it’ll likely have to address Egg’s lie, and potentially even House Targaryen catching up with him in some way. That’s still possible, but don’t expect to see Maekar himself hot on the heels of Dunk and Egg. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, actor Sam Spruell confirmed that he is “not going to be in Season 2.” When further discussing the potential for a Maekar return, he added:

“Well, we’ll see. Never say never, but I’m pretty sure that there will be other stories to tell.”

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Season 2 Will Be Different (But Also The Same)

Based on George R.R. Martin’s The Sworn Sword, the second of his three Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2 is expected to have an almost entirely new cast. Both Claffey and Ansell will, of course, be back, but if it follows the book, then no other characters or actors will return. Because of that, it makes sense as to why Spruell is happy confirming he won’t be returning, especially given the second season is already in production.

The story of The Sworn Sword finds Dunk and Egg in the Reach, in the service of an old knight named Ser Eustace Osgrey. It’s set around 18 months after the tourney at Ashford, and takes place during a great drought in Westeros, with Dunk having to get involved in a petty land dispute regarding a stream with Osgrey’s local rival. That means, despite the new cast, it’ll still have a similar vibe and scale to the first season.

It is still possible that some familiar faces will return. It may not be too much of a stretch to involve, say, Raymun Fossoway (and his new wife, Rowan, played by Shaun Thomas and Rowan Robinson, respectively), or to have Dunk and Egg run into Tanselle (Tanzyn Crawford) in Dorne at the very beginning of the season, but any such inclusion would be a change to the source material.

Even if Maekar isn’t involved, his presence should still be felt. In the books, Egg has a signet ring from his father that’s to be used to prove his identity in case of an emergency. It’s a plot point the show shouldn’t leave out, so it’ll have to work in some explanation for him getting it, even without having Maekar appear. The character isn’t in the third book, The Mystery Knight, so it’s unlikely he’ll be back in the third season either (assuming it happens), but he’s a big enough part of Westeros’ future that, if the show goes beyond that, it’s easy to imagine seeing him again eventually.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2 is expected to release on HBO and HBO Max in 2027. All six episodes of Season 1 are now streaming on HBO Max.

