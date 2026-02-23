A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2: Renewal, Release Year, Story & Everything We Know

With A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1 wrapped up, eyes turn to the future. This isn’t a series that’s made to just be a one and done, with more adventures of Dunk and Egg to come. And given where the first season ends, plus the books of George R.R. Martin, we do have an idea of where things are going to go. Warning: Contains SPOILERS for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1, Episode 6.

The finale largely deals with the fallout from Baelor Targaryen’s death, and everyone preparing to depart Ashford Meadow after the funeral. Dunk says his goodbyes to characters like Lyonel Baratheon and Raymun Fossoway, turning down the former’s offer to go with him to Storm’s End, but crucially he won’t be saying goodbye to Egg.

The young prince, scamp that he is, once again runs away from his father (unbeknownst to poor Dunk), and is set to squire for the unofficial hedge knight as the travel across Westeros, with Dorne first on the agenda. It sets up more stories, and there’s plenty we already know about Season 2.

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Is Already Renewed For Season 2

Even before Season 1 had premiered, HBO renewed A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms for a second season, with the confirmation coming back in November 2025. That was a clear sign of confidence in the series, and one that has paid off: the show has received strong reviews, with 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, and it’s also pulling in around 13 million viewers per episode [via Variety], making it one of HBO Max’s biggest debut series.

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Season 2 Release Year

HBO is wasting little time in bringing A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms back, as Season 2 is already confirmed to release sometime in 2027. There’s no month given yet, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if it once again arrived early in the year, given the success of Season 1.

The second season is already in production, and a major part of the swiftness is Egg actor Dexter Sol Ansell. The show has to move quickly to avoid him aging to much and having a Stranger Things problem on its hands. Plus, the smaller scale makes this easier to bring back year-on-year, compared to the two-year breaks for House of the Dragon.

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Season 2 Story & The Sworn Sword Synopsis

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2 will adapt the second of Martin’s Dunk and Egg novellas, The Sworn Sword. This takes place in 211 AC, around a year and a half after the events of The Hedge Knight (which is what Season 1 adapted).

The story finds Dunk and Egg in the service of a knight called Ser Eustace Osgrey, at the stronghold Standfast in the Reach. There’s a great drought happening at the time, and that leads to a petty dispute between Osgrey and his local rival, Lady Rohanne Webber, which Dunk must be the one to solve.

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Season 2 Will Have A Mostly New Cast

Besides Peter Claffey as Dunk and Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2 will have an entirely new cast, at least based on the book. No other characters return in The Sworn Sword, though it’s plausible the series will change this: it’s easy to imagine them adding in some additional scenes with characters like Raymun (Shaun Thomas) or even Maekar (Sam Spruell).

In terms of new actors, no official announcements have been made, though Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody) is rumored to be playing Rohanne Webber.

How Many Seasons Of A Knight Of The Seven Will There Be?

As it stands, it seems almost certain that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will run for at least three seasons. Three Dunk and Egg novellas have been published so far, and while Season 3 isn’t yet official, HBO has outlined its plan to adapt all of them. Still, that’s seemingly the minimum, and there could be many more.

Martin has ideas for as many as 12 novellas, and showrunner Ira Parker has said he’d happily do 12-15 seasons of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, breaking the stories down with Martin’s outlines, if HBO let him. That would be extremely ambitious, especially as it’d need lengthy breaks to chronicle the different stages of Egg’s life, but given the quality of Season 1, it might not be too far fetched.

All six episodes of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms are available to stream now on HBO Max.

Are you excited for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2?