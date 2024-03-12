Lana Condor, Keegan-Michael Key and More Set to Appear in Abbott Elementary Season 3

The guest list on Abbott Elementary Season 3 continues to grow with the addition of five new faces. The hit ABC comedy returned for its Junior season in February, delivering an hour-long premiere that changed up the status quo for some of our Abbott Elementary faculty. The show has always kept a hefty guest list since it debuted, with the likes of Taraji P. Henson, Orlando Jones, Leslie Odom Jr., and Ayo Edebiri appearing. Season 3 will continue the trend, with five new guest stars being added to Abbott Elementary in some mystery roles.

According to Deadline, Lana Condor, Keegan-Michael Key, Cree Summer, Tatyana Ali, and Karan Soni are joining Abbott Elementary as guest stars/recurring guest stars. Except for Cree Summer, the episodes from Season 3 that they will be appearing in are not known at this time, what the frequency of their appearances will be or who they will be playing. Summer is slated to show up on tonight's episode, with its logline reading, "Janine spearheads a pilot program that brings a librarian to Abbott; however, when friction arises with one of the teachers, it strains Janine's relationships with both parties. Meanwhile, both Melissa and Jacob deal with some big changes at home."

Bradley Cooper guest stars on Abbott Elementary post-Oscards episode

The special post-Oscars episode of Abbott Elementary included a cameo appearance by Bradley Cooper. Known for his voice-acting role as Rocket Raccoon in Guardians of the Galaxy, Cooper was nominated for some Oscars gold for Maestro, which he starred in, wrote, and directed. While Bradley Cooper and Maestro didn't win, he did steal the hearts of Abbott Elementary students when he showed up in one of their classrooms after the Oscars.

Abbott Elementary's post-Oscars episode was titled "Willard R. Abbott," and opened inside Melissa's (Lisa Ann Walter) classroom for Show-And-Tell. One of the students decided to bring a famous person he saw hanging around outside, who happened to be Bradley Cooper. He walked in wearing a '64 Cassius Clay jacket and explained that whenever he's in Philly, he goes to the deli across the street from the school. Melissa quickly texts the other faculty at Abbott so they can come get a glimpse at the Hollywood star too.

When one of the Abbott Elementary students asks if Bradley Cooper is in Spider-Man, he corrects her by revealing he's in Guardians of the Galaxy. This is where he breaks out the classic Rocket Raccoon voice, telling Jacob (Chris Perfetti) in his Rocket voice, "Are you frickin' kiddin' me? I'm the voice of Rocket Raccoon!"