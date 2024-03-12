Jon Bernthal's Cryptic Instagram Post Has Fans Hyped Over Punisher's MCU Return

One batch, two batch, penny, and dime. That phrase is one uttered plenty of times by Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle throughout his earliest appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now over five years after The Punisher Season Two was released, the phrase is back in the minds of many because of a recent social media posting by Bernthal.

Monday, The Walking Dead alumnus took to his Instagram account to share a photo of the fiction One Batch, Two Batch book created for The Punisher. Within the series, the children's book was the favorite of Castle's daughter and she begged for him to read it to her the night before she (and the rest of the Castles) were murdered. Given production on Daredevil: Born Again is well under way, it's possible Bernthal is celebrating his return to the MCU; or maybe he's just feeling nostalgic.

Is One Batch, Two Batch a real book?

No, the book was created specifically for the second season of Daredevil to tie into Castle's tragic backstory involving his family.

"I read her that book every night before this shit. I read it every single night, but, see, that was over now because Daddy's home now. She looked at me and she begged me, Red. She begged. She begged. I said, 'No,'" Castle recalls in the Daredevil Season Two episode "Penny and Dime." "Daddy's too tired, see. But I'll I'll read to you tomorrow night. I'll read to you tomorrow night, I promise. Yeah. Never think that for her there was not gonna be any tomorrow, see. The last time I'd see her, I'd be holding her lifeless body in my arms.

