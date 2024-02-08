Abbott Elementary's Season 3 Premiere Reveals a Major Change for a Key Character

School is back in session on Abbott Elementary, which brings with it a new role for a main character in the third season. The second season of Abbott Elementary ended with Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) sharing a kiss, leaving many viewers to ponder how their relationship would continue heading into Season 3. As we find out in the Abbott Elementary Season 3 premiere, some things remain the same while changes have definitely taken place. One of those changes happens to Janine, and it should have ripple effects for the entire rest of the season for Abbott Elementary.

*WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for "Career Day Pt. 1 & 2," the Season 3 premiere of Abbott Elementary.

"Career Day Pt. 1" begins with all of the Abbott Elementary faculty coming together for a meeting with the Philadelphia school district representatives. Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) and Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) are understandably skeptical that the school district can actually make any changes for the better, though Gregory seems to approve of them. We later find out why he's so found of the school district reps – it's because Janine is one of their members. Abbott Elementary then flashes back five months to show how Janine joined the school district.

Why is Janine a member of the school district on Abbott Elementary?

The three members of the school district on Abbott Elementary are played by Josh Segarra (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law), Kimia Behpoornia (Hacks), and Benjamin Norris (Never Have I Ever). Segarra plays Manny, who is impressed with Janine's positive attitude and all of the ideas she brings to the table, including a Career Day at Abbott Elementary. Manny offers Janine a fellowship with the school district, which would mean Janine would miss out on teaching at Abbott and have a substitute teacher fill in for her while she's gone.

Janine originally declines the fellowship offer, but after talking to Barbara, Jacob (Chris Perfetti), and Gregory, she changes her mind and accepts. Jump back to the present day, and Janine and the rest of the school district reps are back at Abbott Elementary to help run the Career Day. The remainder of Abbott Elementary Season 3 will more than likely include Janine as a Philadelphia school district representative, and not a teacher.

What is Abbott Elementary about?

The synopsis for Abbott Elementary reads, "A workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal —as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children."

Season 3 of Abbott Elementary premieres February 7th with an hour-long episode on ABC.