Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson Addresses That Kiss Scene

Quinta Brunson pulled no punches in addressing the long-awaited kiss scene in the most recent episode of Abbott Elementary. The breakout sitcom already scored an early Season 3 renewal on ABC, with fans flocking to follow the adventures of their favorite Philadelphia public school teachers. One of the story arcs viewers are definitely tuning in for is the relationship between Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams). The latest episode titled "Teacher Conference" finally delivered on an unexpected liplock between Janine and Gregory, though they both later played it off and dismissed it. When asked by why now was the right time for "the kiss," Brunson gave her reasoning.

"It just was," Quinta Brunson told Variety at the NAACP Image Awards over the weekend. "I think when you're writing the story and the room is getting in a groove, we're gearing up to just go there. I believe in throwing it at the wall and if it's the right time, it's the right time. I knew that I wanted to get Janine and Gregory to certain marks this season, and we wrote to that mark and we're going to go there. Time is necessary and we know we can build after that, and it doesn't scare us. That goes for the writers, the crew, and the cast... everyone's fully invested."

Quinta Brunson talks about the lanyard pull kiss scene in "Abbott Elementary." https://t.co/JAcEviI0Qj pic.twitter.com/ni6jFv32CQ — Variety (@Variety) February 26, 2023

Abbott Elementary Adds a Future MCU Actor

A new addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is joining the cast of Abbott Elementary. Audiences may already know Ayo Edebiri from her breakout role as Sydney in The Bear alongside Jeremy Allen White, but she will soon join the superhero world in Marvel's Thunderbolts. Edebiri's Thunderbolts role is currently being kept under wraps, but ABC has already revealed who she will be playing in future episodes of Abbott Elementary. Fans of the ABC comedy have been wondering who will play Janine (Quinta Brunson)'s sister, and we now know Ayo Edebiri will appear as Ayesha, Janine's sister.

Entertainment Weekly had the exclusive first clip of Ayo Edebiri on this week's episode of Abbott Elementary, titled "Valentine's Day," with Janine introducing Jacob to Ayesha via Facetime. Janine has mentioned having a strained relationship with her sister in the past, though it appears Janine may have embellished some of the tension coming from Ayesha. As the clip demonstrates, a simple happy birthday call to Ayesha shows that she seems pretty normal, with Janine coming across as the awkward one. Edebiri's appearance on this week's Abbott Elementary is pretty short, but EW confirms she'll return later in the season with an expanded role.