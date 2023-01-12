Abbott Elementary's Lisa Ann Walter Endorses Fan's Viral Movie Pitch

Abbott Elementary has officially become both a mainstream and award-winning hit new series, igniting a fandom that already worships the show like it's the second coming of The Office. One Abbott Elementary fan went so far as to pitch a movie that would have Abbott Elementary's Lisa Ann Walter – an idea that broke through and went viral on social media. Now Lisa Ann Walter has come out and endorsed the idea on social media – so Hollywood may want to take notice!

What’s my call time? https://t.co/lOnCjZ62Xn — Lisa Ann Walter (@LisaAnnWalter) January 11, 2023

"someone please cast them in a movie about three estranged sisters, it would make 8 dollars but it would be an instant cult classic" --@notjacktwist

As you can see above, the original idea was a movie that would have Kathryn Hahn (Glass Onion), Ana Gasteyer (Saturday Night Live), and Lisa Ann Walter (Abbott Elementary) star together in a movie where they play estranged sisters. You really don't need much more of a concept than that: Gasteyer, Hahn and Walter are each proven comediennes, and their chemistry together seems like it would be great. Walter (59) and Gasteyer (55) could flip a coin for the older sister role – depending on whether the story called for a maternal (Gasteyer) or tough (Walter) eldest sibling – while Hahn (49) would be great as the rebellious younger sister.

This sisters movie concept presented above has sparked (rekindled?) Film Twitter's fixation on casting famous actresses that people think look alike as sisters. If you follow the thread above down the rabbit hole, you'll find that Kathryn Hahn, Ana Gasteyer, and Lisa Ann Walter were quickly joined in the casting nominations by the likes of Idina Menzel (Frozen), Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus), Kathy Najimy (Hocus Pocus) and "cousin" Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus). It's all in good fun – but seriously, that original idea could be a hit on somebody's streaming service. Let's get it done...

Then again, Lisa Ann Walter and Kathryn Hahn are both pretty busy at the moment, enoying success. Walter is still starring on Abbott Elementary – a show that is only getting more popular by the day, having ridden a wave of awards nominations to two Primetime Emmy wins for writing and supporting actress (Sheryl Lee Ralph), as well as three Golden Globes in the major categories of "Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series" (Tyler James Williams); Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy (Quinta Brunson), and Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy. Meanwhile, Kathyrn Hahn is following up another successful movie (Glass Onion) with filming her own Marvel TV series (Agatha: Coven of Chaos) in 2023.

...So this sisters movie will have to wait for a bit.