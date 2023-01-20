Abbott Elementary Fans Excited After Gregory and Janine Moment

Abbott Elementary fans are excited after the latest development between Gregory and Janine. The show is fresh off a renewal for Season 3, and the Internet is still celebrating everything that Quinta Brunson and her creative team have accomplished. But, during that Awards Season love Tyler James Williams also got his due from the Golden Globes. A big part of Abbott is how both his and Brunson's characters do this "will they or won't they" dance. Well, Gregory got asked about his feelings toward Janine last night and it looks like the heat is up on both of them. She got challenged when asked about her relationship dealings too. So, the end of the season could finally provide the fireworks that fans have been clamoring for since the beginning of the show. Check it out for yourself down below.

"This renewal is a richly deserved feather in the cap of Quinta Brunson, [executive producers] Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Randall Einhorn, as well as the rest of the cast and crew of Abbott Elementary," Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group said when the renewal was announced. "Each week, this talented group of artists celebrates true unsung heroes — public school teachers. And for some extra icing on the renewal cake, our favorite group of teachers was honored this morning with two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations and last night with three Golden Globe Awards. Abbott Elementary is the gift that keeps on giving, and I look forward to many more magnificent episodes of this brilliant, authentic, and just plain funny series."

