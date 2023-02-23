Abbott Elementary Gives Fans an Amazing Romance Moment

Abbott Elementary finally gave viewers what they've been asking for with a massive romantic moment. During this week's episode Janine and Gregory finally kissed and social media exploded in applause. The game of "will they or won't they" between Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams' characters has become a central part of following Abbott Elementary. It's gotten so heated during this season that the calls for their eventual romance reached a fever pitch. Every time Brunson has been asked about the love interest angle, she's sidestepped it. Saying that people were going to have to wait and even if Gregory and Janine became involved, it might not go how fans think. But, for now, they're celebrating all over.

The show also recently got okayed for a Season 3! "This renewal is a richly deserved feather in the cap of Quinta Brunson, [executive producers] Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Randall Einhorn, as well as the rest of the cast and crew of Abbott Elementary," explained Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group when the renewal was reported. "Each week, this talented group of artists celebrates true unsung heroes — public school teachers. And for some extra icing on the renewal cake, our favorite group of teachers was honored this morning with two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations and last night with three Golden Globe Awards. Abbott Elementary is the gift that keeps on giving, and I look forward to many more magnificent episodes of this brilliant, authentic, and just plain funny series."

