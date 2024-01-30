Abbott Elementary Season 3 Adds She-Hulk, Never Have I Ever Stars

Season 3 of Abbott Elementary is bringing in a host of new characters, including actors from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Never Have I Ever. The third season of the hit ABC comedy begins in February, which will be music to the ears of fans who have had to wait for the writers' and actors' strikes to conclude before production could continue on their favorite projects. If you asked Sheryl Lee Ralph, the person she wants to see show up on Abbott Elementary is Denzel Washington. As for who actually is scheduled for Abbott Elementary Season 3, it's still an impressive list of new faces.

Josh Segarra (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law), Kimia Behpoornia (Hacks), and Benjamin Norris (Never Have I Ever) are joining Season 3 of Abbott Elementary (per Deadline). The names of their characters were revealed, and they all portray "good-natured Philadelphia school district representatives who aim to bring fresh perspectives to their roles as school ambassadors." Segarra is playing Manny, Behpoornia is portraying Emily, and Norris is playing Simon. It should be fun to see what drama and chaos they bring as they interact with the Abbott Elementary school faculty, staff, and students.

What is Abbott Elementary about?

The synopsis for Abbott Elementary reads, "A workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal —as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children."

Season 3 of Abbott Elementary premieres February 7th with an hour-long episode on ABC. Quinta Brunson spoke about the breakout show during her Golden Globes acceptance speech. "It has resonated with the world in a way that I couldn't even imagine it would've," Brunson said."But let's be real, I did imagine it, that's why I sold it to you."

"This renewal is a richly deserved feather in the cap of Quinta Brunson, [executive producers] Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Randall Einhorn, as well as the rest of the cast and crew of Abbott Elementary," Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group said when Abbott Elementary was renewed for Season 3. "Each week, this talented group of artists celebrates true unsung heroes — public school teachers. And for some extra icing on the renewal cake, our favorite group of teachers was honored this morning with two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations and last night with three Golden Globe Awards. Abbott Elementary is the gift that keeps on giving, and I look forward to many more magnificent episodes of this brilliant, authentic, and just plain funny series."