Abbott Elementary Star Wants Denzel Washington to Join the Show

Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph is calling for Denzel Washington to be added to the cast of Abbott Elementary. The popular ABC comedy had a successful night at the 75th Emmy Awards, with star Quinta Brunson winning the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy. The SAG-AFTRA strike delayed when fans would get to catch up with Janine, Greg, and the rest of the Abbott Elementary cast, but Season 3 is right around the corner. There should be some spicy guest stars lined up to keep the Abbott Elementary teachers on their toes, but Sheryl Lee Ralph has her sights set on multiple award-winner Denzel Washington.

Variety caught up with Sheryl Lee Ralph on the red carpet of the 75th Emmy Awards Monday Night, where she was asked who she wants to see show up on Abbott Elementary next. The first name out of her mouth was Denzel Washington. "Oh, I really want Denzel as my brother," the Abbott Elementary star said. "I really want my brother, Denzel, to show up." When asked if she's spoken to Washington about making this happen, she admitted that hasn't happened... yet. "No, I haven't. And I just say it out loud because it's my dream. Meryl Streep I heard is a possibility. If it can be Meryl, it can be Denzel."

What is Abbott Elementary about?

The synopsis for Abbott Elementary reads, "A workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal —as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children."

Season 3 of Abbott Elementary premieres February 7th with an hour-long episode on ABC. Quinta Brunson spoke about the breakout show during her Golden Globes acceptance speech. "It has resonated with the world in a way that I couldn't even imagine it would've," Brunson said."But let's be real, I did imagine it, that's why I sold it to you."

"This renewal is a richly deserved feather in the cap of Quinta Brunson, [executive producers] Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Randall Einhorn, as well as the rest of the cast and crew of Abbott Elementary," Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group said when Abbott Elementary was renewed for Season 3. "Each week, this talented group of artists celebrates true unsung heroes — public school teachers. And for some extra icing on the renewal cake, our favorite group of teachers was honored this morning with two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations and last night with three Golden Globe Awards. Abbott Elementary is the gift that keeps on giving, and I look forward to many more magnificent episodes of this brilliant, authentic, and just plain funny series."