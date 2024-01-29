Daredevil: Born Again Set Video Gives First Look at Surprising Villain

Muse can be seen in a new video from the set of Daredevil: Born Again.

It looks like Muse is definitively appearing in Daredevil: Born Again. Though the villain was teased in the first round of Daredevil: Born Again set photos last week, only his name was visible on a piece of graffiti. Now, a video has surfaced showing somebody spray painting the piece, meaning Muse will appear in the flesh at some point during Daredevil: Born Again.

In the set photo making the rounds online, a body double can be seen spray painting a piece of graffiti featuring two versions of Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio). The video is far enough away that you can't see much of Muse himself, or if he'll look similar to his comic book counterpart.

Here’s the last daredevil thing I recorded. I think it’s supposed to be muse drawing the kingpin graffiti but the actor is a body double from what I can tell. Then they shot a bunch of background characters doing things pic.twitter.com/sRVLBTOT9u — Finn (@WingFinn48) January 27, 2024

In the source material, Muse was an artist that used the blood—often that of Inhumans—to complete many of his paintings. He also had some run-ins with both Daredevil and The Punisher, another character set to return during the events of Daredevil: Born Again.

Who Is Returning For Daredevil: Born Again?

In addition to Charlie Cox as the titular hero, Daredevil: Born Again will also see the return of Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. This month, both actors also returned for Marvel Studio's Echo. In addition to Jon Bernthal's rumored return as Frank Castle/The Punisher, Wilson Bethel (Bullseye), Deborah Ann Wall (Karen Page), and Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson) are all returning o the series.

"We're pretty excited. These scripts are great. We've got two great directors," D'Onofrio recently told ComicBook.com. "Charlie [Cox] and I, we talk. We speak every day and are working on stuff every day. I feel like I am excited, like when you're about to start a new job that you know is going to be tons of work. You know, so you're like, super excited, and like, 'Oh here we go. Here we go.'"

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to be released on Disney+ at some point in 2025.