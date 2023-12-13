Abbott Elementary Season 3 Releases First Trailer

The beloved teachers of Abbott Elementary are returning very soon. After the conclusion of the writers' and actors' strikes, work resumed on ABC's hit comedy, giving it time to at least get half of its planned third season on the air before the end of the 2023-2024 TV season this coming spring. With the Abbott Elementary Season 3 premiere set to arrive at the start of February, ABC is finally giving fans a sneak peek at the new episodes.

This week, the first teaser trailer for Abbott Elementary Season 3 was released. The award-winning sitcom, created by and starring Quinta Brunson, will be bringing back all of its series regulars for a 13-episode season, beginning on February 7th. You can check out the full teaser here:

First teaser for ‘ABBOTT ELEMENTARY’ Season 3.



Premiering on February 7. pic.twitter.com/nUTiNFCF50 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 12, 2023

Brunson stars in Abbott Elementary as Janine Teagues, a dedicated teacher in a Philadelphia public elementary school. She's joined in the main cast by Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chris Perfetti, and William Stanford Davis.

While each of the teachers at Abbott have their own storylines heading into Season 3, fans will likely be most interested to see what happens between Janine and Gregory. The two have had a will-they-won't-they relationship throughout Abbott Elementary's first two seasons. While it seemed like they were finally becoming something more at the end of Season 2, another wrench was thrown into the gears.

ABC Full Premiere Schedule

Abbott Elementary will be one of the first scripted shows to return to ABC for the season, but many of the network's hits will begin rolling out new episodes in the weeks and months after that. You can check out ABC's complete premiere schedule below.

Monday, January 22nd

8pm The Bachelor Season 28

10pm 20/20 "True Crime Edition"

Wednesday, February 7th

8pm The Conners Season 6

8:30pm Not Dead Yet Season 2

9pm Abbott Elementary Season 3 (one-hour premiere)

10pm Judge Steve Harvey

Wednesday, February 14th

9pm Abbott Elementary (single episode)

9:30pm (TBA)

Sunday, February 18th

8pm American Idol Season 22

10pm What Would You Do?

Tuesday, February 20th

8pm Will Trent Season 2

9pm The Rookie Season 6

10pm The Good Doctor Season 7

Thursday, March 14th

8pm 9-1-1 Season 7 (ABC premiere, formerly on Fox)

9pm Grey's Anatomy Season 20

10pm Station 19 Season 7