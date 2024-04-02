ABC Renews Grey's Anatomy for Season 21

The doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial will remain in at ABC. On Tuesday, ABC announced that Grey's Anatomy has been renewed for Season 21 at the network, per Variety. The Season 21 renewal continues Grey's Anatomy's run as the longest running primetime medical drama in television history as well as the longest running primetime series in ABC history with Grey's Anatomy having first debuted back in 2005. The show's 20th season is currently airing.

"The loyalty and love of 'Grey's Anatomy' fans has propelled us into a historic 21st season, and I could not be more grateful," series creator and executive producer Shonda Rhimes said. "Meg Marinis' storytelling is a gift that continues to keep the show vibrant, compelling and alive, and I can't wait to see what she has in store for next season."

Grey's Anatomy stars Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens, Jr., Kevin McKidd, Caterina Scorsone, Camilla Luddington, Kelly McCreary, Kim Raver, Jake Borelli, Chris Carmack, Anthony, Hill, Alexis Floyd, Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Midori Francis, and Niko Terho, among others in Season 20.

Season 20 Has Seen the Return of Some Fan-Favorite Characters

Season 20 of Grey's Anatomy has seen the return of some fan-favorite characters to the long-running drama. Last week's episode saw the return of Alex Landi as Nico Kim and this week's episode, set to air on Thursday, April 4th, will see the return of Jessica Capshaw as Arizona Robbins. The character last appeared in Season 14 and fans have hoped for a return ever since. Capshaw is expected to return for just one episode.

"We could always be expecting people to come back from the past. It's a 20-season show, we've got so many people that we'd love to have come and go. Jessica, it had been so long since we had seen that character. We're constantly having pitches come up in the writers room, I'm always asking them to think of people that we can see again because it's such a nice way to honor the show. And also, our show is about teaching and learning," series showrunner Meg Marinis said. "We've got these new interns and she is an innovative surgeon in fetal medicine and she also has the peds element to her, so I thought, how interesting for her to come back and see this new class. I think there's got to be so much fun to be had. I think everyone is going to be really happy to see her, we show a lot of things that people loved about Arizona, her humor, her hard work as a doctor, her teaching, her friendships with the people that she loved at Grey Sloan. And it was such a joy to have Jessica back on set. It was like she'd never left; it was a seamless transition."

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.

