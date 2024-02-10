Grey's Anatomy: Fan Favorite Star Returning for Season 20

Fan favorite Grey's Anatomy star Jessica Capshaw is coming back for Season 20. During the Television Critics Association press tour on Saturday, ABC announced that Capshaw will be reprising her role as Arizona Robbins in a guest starring role for the long-running ABC drama's upcoming 20th season. ABC also confirmed that another fan favorite, Alex Landi who plays Nico Kim, will also return as a guest star for the new season.

In addition to Capshaw and Landi, Natalie Morales and Freddy Miyares will also appear in Season 20. Morales is set to play Monica Beltran, "a pediatric surgeon whose pragmatism and level-headedness have made her one of the best in her field" and Miyares will recur as Dorian, "an intelligent, warm and likable patient who is involved in a serious accident and is struggling with his future," (via Variety).

Capshaw last appeared in Season 14 and was among several cast members who were let go from Grey's Anatomy ahead of Season 5 — another fan favorite, Sarah Drew, was included in that though Drew has reprised her role as April Kepner a handful of times since. Capshaw first appeared in Season 5 of Grey's Anatomy in what was meant to be a three-episode arc, but ended up staying on for the rest of the season and was upped to series regular in Season 6.

Ellen Pompeo Is Also Returning for Season 20

A recently released teaser for Season 20 of Grey's Anatomy also showed the return of Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey. Pompeo departed the long-running medical drama as a series regular after 19 seasons earlier this year but returned for the Season 19 finale. Now it appears she will also appear in the upcoming 20th season. In the teaser Bailey tells Meredith that the interns are in trouble. It doesn't reveal much else about what to expect from the appearance, but certainly serves as a reminder for some of the major events of Season 19.

When Does Grey's Anatomy Return For Season 20?

Grey's Anatomy is scheduled to return for its 20th season on Thursday, March 14th at 9 p.m. ET. Season 19 ended earlier this year on a massive cliffhanger with the fate of Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) in jeopardy after Teddy collapsed just as she was about to open up a patient for emergency surgery. While what exactly happens to Teddy is likely to be revealed in the Season 20 premiere, shortly after the finale it was reported that Raver had signed on for another season of the series.

Grey's Anatomy Is Coming to Disney+

All 19 seasons of Grey's Anatomy are headed to Disney+ in March. Beginning in Spring 2024, Hulu and Netflix are set to share the co-exclusive streaming rights for Grey's Anatomy. It's part of a new licensing deal between Disney Entertainment and Netflix. The arrival of Grey's Anatomy will coincide with the official launch of Hulu on Disney+ with Hulu having not just the long-running drama's previous 19 seasons available to stream, but will also have new, in-season episodes of Season 20 for streaming following their broadcast on ABC.

Are you looking forward to Season 20 of Grey's Anatomy? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.