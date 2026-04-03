After 49 Years, Star Wars Finally Announces Its First Official Horror Story

Star Wars is no stranger to the horror genre. George Lucas may have believed Star Wars was primarily for children, but the wider Star Wars Expanded Universe has often riffed on horror. In Legends, we have Joe Schreiber’s Death Troopers as the best example – a story literally featuring zombie stormtroopers. In canon, the closest we’ve got is in thrilling comics and short stories by Cavan Scott and George Mann. But now, we’re getting our first official canon Star Wars horror story.

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There have been rumors for months of an untitled middle grade Star Wars horror novel. Now, Redditor White_Doggo has spotted a Random House update confirming them. The Star Wars publisher has officially confirmed Hiding from the Dark: A Star Wars Horror Novel, by accomplished horror writer Kiersten White. Here’s the official synopsis:

“Venture beyond the dark side in this chilling horror-themed middle grade novel based on the Star Wars galaxy.

Haunted by an evil presence, a young girl tries to solve a nightmarish mystery. Is her bogeyman a Sith…or something darker? Horror readers and Star Wars fans of all ages will thrill to this fright-filled middle grade novel.

Series Overview: Created by visionary writer/director George Lucas, Star Wars is an epic “space opera” and an ever-deepening, timeless, mythological tale of good versus evil, set in a galaxy far, far away. Filled with noble Jedi Knights, fearsome creatures, and cruel villains, Star Wars introduced “the Force” into the global vocabulary, along with characters such as evil Darth Vader, wise old Yoda, idealistic Luke Skywalker, and lovable Chewbacca. The saga continues to grow and expand, delighting new generations with its exotic worlds, iconic themes, and unforgettable stories.

Our Fall 2026 Star Wars list features a middle grade novel as well as a picture book and a novelization based on new Mandalorian and Grogu movie.”

The Future of Star Wars is Taking Shape – & It’s Very Different

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Hiding from the Dark is the second book in a new “genre” range of Star Wars stories. The first of these, Ashley Poston’s Eyes Like Stars, is an official Star Wars romance. This story, however, is even more exciting; fans have been eager to see a Star Wars horror for years, and the franchise lends itself perfectly to that genre. The synopsis teases a story centered on Sith Lords, or perhaps even something “darker.”

Kiersten White is a skilled author, winning accolades and awards for Paranormalcy, And I Darken, and The Dark Descent of Elizabeth Frankenstein. She’s no stranger to the horror genre, with Hide described as “the book you need to read after Squid Game” because of its similar premise. Like Hiding from the Dark, Hide stars a young girl who stumbles into a sinister reality. With the benefit of hindsight, the popular and critically-acclaimed story sounds almost like an audition for this new Star Wars story.

White has already demonstrated her skill when it comes to Star Wars. Readers will be familiar with the fantastic Padawan, which focuses on Obi-Wan Kenobi’s time as a Padawan and establishes a wonderful relationship between the young Obi-Wan and his master, Qui-Gon Jinn. It will be a delight to see more of White’s work in the Star Wars franchise – especially in this genre.

Lucasfilm Publishing is often something of a trailblazer when it comes to Star Wars. Many of the franchise’s biggest initiatives – from Shadows of the Empire in the ’90s to The High Republic in the 2020s – have been driven by publishing. The fanbase will no doubt desperately hope that this book is the beginning of something even greater, and that we’ll soon see Star Wars horror on-screen as well.

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