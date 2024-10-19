Agatha All Along Just Made the MCU’s Most Emotional Post-Credit Scene All the More Heartbreaking

The final few minutes of Marvel’s WandaVision are among the most heartbreaking in the entire MCU. In order to free the people of Westview that she’d trapped, Wanda Maximoff made the choice to give up the family she’d created, moving on without her sons Tommy and Billy. Not only were the two boys real to Wanda, but the post-credits scene for WandaVision teased that they actually existed somewhere else. As Wanda hid out in a log cabin in the mountains, searching for answers in the Darkhold, she heard the boys calling out to her.

That moment seemed to hint at Billy and Tommy living in another reality somewhere across the multiverse. That was addressed in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as Wanda tried to take over her life in another universe and get her boys back. After the most recent episode of Agatha All Along, however, that WandaVision post-credits scene feels a little different, and seems like it could be hinting at the Billy and Tommy we now know exist in Earth-616. WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Agatha All Along! Continue reading at your own risk…

The fifth episode of Agatha All Along confirmed what many fans assumed — that Teen was actually Billy Maximoff. A week later, the sixth episode filled us all in on how Billy ended up in Agatha’s company. It was revealed on Wednesday that the spirits of Billy and Tommy managed to escape Westview when the hex collapsed. These souls that Wanda created out of her love managed to make it out into the real world, but neither of them had bodies to possess.

A young man named William Kaplan was in a terrible car accident just as the hex was collapsing, and Billy’s soul found a way into his body, bringing it back to life and inhabiting it as his own. We still don’t know where exactly Tommy ended up, but Billy is 100% certain his twin brother is also alive somewhere in the world.

So what does all that have to do with Wanda? This new revelation about Billy and Tommy actually makes Wanda’s story — and that post-credits scene — even more tragic.

Wanda traveled the multiverse looking for her sons. She killed people in order to accomplish her mission. She lost herself for most of that journey. Ultimately, she came back around and left the alternate-reality Billy and Tommy with their family, shortly before losing her own life.

That story is already a heart-breaking one, but it gets even sadder knowing what we now know. Billy and Tommy were right here, the whole time, not very far from Westview. Sure, they look different than they did when they were Wanda’s boys, but they’re very much alive. She could’ve found them and connected with them without ever leaving the country, let alone the universe. She lost everything when she didn’t have to.

You could probably use this new information to read that WandaVision post-credits scene a little differently as well. With Billy and Tommy’s souls still on the same plane of existence as Wanda, they could’ve been subconsciously calling out to her, looking to reunite their family.

When she says goodbye to her sons at the end of WandaVision, just before the hex collapses, Wanda tells them, “We could never leave each other, even if we tried.” That turned out to be more true than Wanda realized.