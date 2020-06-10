Agent Carter Star Weighs In On Avengers: Endgame Ending For Peggy and Steve

✖

One of the biggest Marvel Cinematic Universe tragedies was the cancelation of Agent Carter after the series' second season. Last year, a couple of the characters got a reprieve during Avengers: Endgame when James D'Arcy made a cameo as Jarvis and Hayley Atwell showed up at the end of the film as Peggy Carter. Atwell's cameo featured Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) getting the happy ending with Peggy he always wanted. However, a Peggy and Steve ending did leave things up in the air for another Agent Carter character, Enver Gjokaj's Daniel Sousa. In the final episode of the short-lived series, Sousa and Peggy shared a long-awaited first kiss, but their relationship never got to progress due to the cancellation. Recently, Gjokaj spoke to Entertainment Weekly about Avengers: Endgame's final moment.

"To be honest, it's so clear in the writing and it's so clear in the way Hayley plays it that [Steve] was never gonna be replaced," Gjokaj explained. "I think that was the beautiful tragedy of his attraction to her is that he knew that and he wanted to be with her anyway. He knew he was always going to be second place, and I think that's a little heartbreaking about Sousa."

While it sounds like Gjokaj has no hard feelings about Peggy's final choice, fans are eager to see what happened to Sousa after Agent Carter. Thankfully, the character will soon be appearing on Agents of SHIELD as the team continues their time-traveling mission. In fact, showrunner Jed Whedon recently teased that some Sousa-related loose ends would be tied up during his appearance. Another producer of the show, Jeffrey Bell, also teased some info about Sousa's appearance. "We get to see him in a different light," Bell told EW earlier this year. "[Sousa] had a particular role on [Agent Carter], and so we were able to show another color of him that you hadn't necessarily seen on the show."

As for Atwell, fans are hoping she'll be making a surprise cameo on the show as well. Peggy appeared in two flashbacks during Agents of SHIELD's second season, so it would be incredibly fun to get to see her interact with the present-day agents for the first time. We also wouldn't mind some official closure between Sousa and Peggy. Recently, Chloe Bennet (Daisy Johnson/Quake) teased that there will "definitely" be more surprise appearances in the final season, so we compiled a list of some of the major Agents of SHIELD players we'd like to see again.

Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 10 PM EST, and Agent Carter and Avengers: Endgame are both available to stream on Disney+.

