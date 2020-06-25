Agents of SHIELD: Here's Our Theory About THAT Jemma Moment

✖

Tonight's episode of Agents of SHIELD, "A Trout in the Milk," followed the team through the 1970s as they tried to stop "Project Insight" nearly 40 years before its original debut. This episode left us with a lot of questions, but the one we're most eager to learn about is whatever is going on with Jemma Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge). During the episode, Jemma kept feeling her neck as though she was in pain, and a huge mystery about her identity has been introduced.

While feeling the back of her neck, it's revealed that there's some kind of tech underneath Jemma's skin, which was glowing red. There was also a concerning moment when Deke asked about "Bobo," and Jemma didn't know he was talking about Fitz. When she's finally reunited with Enoch, she says, “Something’s wrong. Without you, I feel like I’ve been slipping. Was I supposed to know that we would jump? I keep forgetting.” Enoch seems concerned that Jemma is forgetting and she adds, “And getting confused. I'm not sure." Enoch asks her if she’s told anyone else, and she says she’s afraid to. “But why am I afraid to tell these-,” she asks while touching her neck once again. Enoch cuts her off, and tells her to come with him, saying, “Everything will be fine.”

Now, some might jump to the conclusion that Jemma is an LMD with Chronicom upgrades, much like Coulson. However, there's one large piece of evidence against that theory. Last week, it was revealed that May now has the ability to absorb people's emotions when she touches them. When she touched LMD Coulson, she "got nothing off of him." However, she felt giddiness and worry from Jemma the two separate times she touched her.

While we honestly have no idea what's going on with Jemma, our best guess is that it has something to do with the changing future. Maybe she's forgetting because they're changing too much, and she's afraid to tell the others of the time-travel consequences. Perhaps Enoch has been helping her remember the future with some kind of device. Considering Agents of SHIELD is pretty great at throwing curveballs, there are infinite other possibilities, but if our theory is correct, that means we're definitely working with different time travel rules than Avengers: Endgame. One thing we know for sure is that Jemma has been extra cagey about how long she was separated from the team while they were dealing with Izel in the season six finale. Whatever is going on, we're willing to bet that the two things are related.

What do you think is going on with Jemma? Tell us in the comments!

Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 10 PM EST.

