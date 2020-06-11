Here’s How Agents of SHIELD Brought Back Agent Carter’s Daniel Sousa

✖

The latest episode of Agents of SHIELD, "Alien Commies from the Future!," saw the long-awaited return of Enver Gjokaj as Agent Carter's Daniel Sousa. The character was last seen in 1947 after finally sharing a kiss with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell). Last we saw, Sousa was Chief at the SSR branch in Los Angeles, and thanks to the ending of Avengers: Endgame, we know Sousa and Peggy didn't get their happy ending. (Unless we're working with alternate timelines, which is always a possibility.) The latest episode of Agents of SHIELD takes the team to 1955, so here's what Sousa is up to eight years after the final episode of Agent Carter...

After Jemma Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) and LMD Coulson (Clark Gregg) break into a SHIELD facility in Area 51 looking for Chronicoms, and think they're playing it super smooth by having Jemma pretend to be Agent Carter. Unfortunately for them, Sousa works at the facility and busts them early in their investigation. When we first see Sousa, he's told Peggy is on the premises and his excited reaction leads us to believe he hasn't seen his former crush in a long time. He checks himself out, smooths his hair, and prepares to see Peggy. Of course, he's met with Jemma instead and quickly locks her and Coulson up.

Once Daisy (Chloe Bennet) realizes Sousa is there and could blow Jemma's cover, she arrives pretending to be a CIA agent and helps the others escape. They're forced to lock Sousa up in a hilarious moment that has Daisy promising they're the good guys and Coulson yelling that he's a huge fan. At the end of the episode, Sousa escapes and encounters Coulson fighting a Chronicom (LMD Coulson is so badass, by the way). The Chronicom ultimately melts when the team's mission succeeds, but Coulson is also shut down, leaving him in Sousa's hands.

Based on the episode's ending, we can definitely expect to see Sousa again on Agents of SHIELD. Many people are hoping Peggy Carter will turn up on the series and interact with Sousa one more time. In fact, showrunner Jed Whedon recently teased that some Sousa-related loose ends would be tied up during his appearance. Another producer of the show, Jeffrey Bell, also teased some info about Sousa's appearance. "We get to see him in a different light," Bell told EW earlier this year. "[Sousa] had a particular role on [Agent Carter], and so we were able to show another color of him that you hadn't necessarily seen on the show."

