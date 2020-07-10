Agents of SHIELD: New Behind-the-Scenes Video Confirms Iain De Caestecker’s Return
Agents of SHIELD's final season is halfway over, and while it's been nothing short of excellent, there has been one thing missing: Iain De Caestecker. The actor known for playing Fitz has yet to appear in the final season, and fans of the show have been eager to see his return. While we were pretty sure we'd see him eventually considering he's on the season seven poster, the folks involved with the show have been pretty tight-lipped about the actor's return. In our recent interview with Joel Stoffer (Enoch), the actor jokingly replied, "I would be killed if I say," after being asked when Fitz will finally show up. However, a new behind-the-scenes video posted by Marvel featured De Caestecker, marking the actor's first official appearance in Agents of SHIELD content since the season six finale. Needless to say, FitzSimmons stans are incredibly thrilled.
“Hopping through the decades? 🕰️ The cast and showrunners of 'Marvel's #AgentsofSHIELD' share their top time travel tips, including what NOT to do (ahem, Deke! 👀):,” @Marvel wrote. You can check out the video below:
Hopping through the decades? 🕰️ The cast and showrunners of "Marvel's #AgentsofSHIELD" share their top time travel tips, including what NOT to do (ahem, Deke! 👀): https://t.co/OkjEtn63aU pic.twitter.com/C0hk7L5jyJ— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 9, 2020
The video includes De Caestecker talking about the necessities needed to time travel despite the fact that he's the only main character missing out on the current adventures. Many fans took to Twitter to celebrate De Caestecker's brief appearance in the video. You can check out some of the best reactions below...
No Choice But To Stan
IAIN DE CAESTECKER WE STAN EVERYONE 🥳💗💗💗 https://t.co/jiYixRWiN7— Ellie🔬| aos spoilers (@fitz_skimmons) July 9, 2020
BRB Crying
Me rn after seeing Iain in that video pic.twitter.com/CX8rauTW62— Stephanie // art + fic, quarantine style (@eclecticmuses) July 9, 2020
We'll Take What We Can Get
here’s just iain’s bit of the video, you’re welcome pic.twitter.com/I5jfNLs7vR— 𝚒𝚣𝚣𝚢 (@fitxsimmons) July 9, 2020
"Soft"
he looks so cuddly i can’t-— lucy ♡ misses fitz (@fxtzparker) July 9, 2020
soft iain rights soft iain rights soft iain rights pic.twitter.com/J54tb5U6HM
Grateful
Oh my God there he is. ❤️❤️❤️ Thank you Marvel for 2 seconds of Iain, who we hadn't seen in anything aos related since s6 finale https://t.co/kDnyhCtlPT— Melissa Monroy (@melyale) July 9, 2020
Tearing Up
Iain was saying "bring the things with you that you can't live without" while playing this clip of Jemma and I think that's beautiful. 🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/urTWQsawjp— Jeanne | just waiting... (@bunnykaye30) July 9, 2020
An Investigation
wait everybody’s outfit was something we’ve seen before was iain just hanging out on set lmao https://t.co/N1f6G4nZbI— ‘ check pinned ²² (@fitzblues) July 9, 2020
What A Gift
IAIN!!!! Sparkling water and his favorite sweets 😭👏🏻 He is so precious. We have been blessed. https://t.co/ADldXuG2dp— Abigail ♡ (@abigail_cunn) July 10, 2020
Eagle Eye
RING WATCH 2K20 RISE https://t.co/hqmxDCNYzi— Stephanie // art + fic, quarantine style (@eclecticmuses) July 9, 2020
Priceless
He sounds like a first year packing to attend Hogwarts https://t.co/uLnpiA76Rj— Alex (@frameworkfitz) July 9, 2020
Soaking It In
sorry if you don’t hear from me for the rest of the month i will be watching this on repeat untill we see iain again :) pic.twitter.com/OCTxu6oTBN— lucy ♡ misses fitz (@fxtzparker) July 9, 2020
Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 10 PM EST.prev
