Agents of SHIELD: New Behind-the-Scenes Video Confirms Iain De Caestecker’s Return

Agents of SHIELD's final season is halfway over, and while it's been nothing short of excellent, there has been one thing missing: Iain De Caestecker. The actor known for playing Fitz has yet to appear in the final season, and fans of the show have been eager to see his return. While we were pretty sure we'd see him eventually considering he's on the season seven poster, the folks involved with the show have been pretty tight-lipped about the actor's return. In our recent interview with Joel Stoffer (Enoch), the actor jokingly replied, "I would be killed if I say," after being asked when Fitz will finally show up. However, a new behind-the-scenes video posted by Marvel featured De Caestecker, marking the actor's first official appearance in Agents of SHIELD content since the season six finale. Needless to say, FitzSimmons stans are incredibly thrilled.

“Hopping through the decades? 🕰️ The cast and showrunners of 'Marvel's #AgentsofSHIELD' share their top time travel tips, including what NOT to do (ahem, Deke! 👀):,” @Marvel wrote. You can check out the video below:

Hopping through the decades? 🕰️ The cast and showrunners of "Marvel's #AgentsofSHIELD" share their top time travel tips, including what NOT to do (ahem, Deke! 👀): https://t.co/OkjEtn63aU pic.twitter.com/C0hk7L5jyJ — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 9, 2020

The video includes De Caestecker talking about the necessities needed to time travel despite the fact that he's the only main character missing out on the current adventures. Many fans took to Twitter to celebrate De Caestecker's brief appearance in the video. You can check out some of the best reactions below...