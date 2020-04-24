Agents of SHIELD: New Poster Assembles the Team for The Final Mission

Marvel's Agents of SHIELD is returning for it's final run, and season 7 will once again allow Coulson and his team to have some fun in their own corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At the end of season 6, the Agents of SHIELD managed to stop Earth from being destroyed by alien invasion, but found themselves stranded in the past, as a result. Now the team has to find a way back to the present, while fixing thing along the way - such as a critically-wounded Agent May, and a new version of Coulson, who has (once again) been resurrected using a Marvel Life Model Decoy android.

As you can see, the poster invokes the very retro feel that Agents of SHIELD season 7 is going for, as Coulson's team has now been transported back to the year 1931 in NYC. Specifically, the poster invokes the look and feel of old serials - something that we know that we know Coulson, in particular, would love. Fans are also going to get a kick out of seeing May dolled-up in some classic fashion - especially if she and Coulson get a nice "let's play house" episode, a la WandaVision.

In addition to the new poster, Agents of SHIELD season 7 also put out a new teaser today. That teaser gave fans another thrill: the tease that Coulson's team will have to play a pivotal part in the history of HYDRA and SHIELD - one that could lead to a major crossover with the Agent Carter series. Promos for AoS season 7 have already revealed Carter character Daniel Sousa (Enver Gjokaj) popping up in Agents of SHIELD season 7, an opportunity that the actor told EW he never expected:

"It wasn't anywhere near my brain," says Gjokaj. "I would've been thrilled at any moment for it to come back, but I think as an actor you don't have time. You just have to move on to the next project... "What's unexpectedly, for me, really fun is that we realized once we got Coulson and [Sousa] in the same scene that they're very similar."

The Agent Carter ode is just one of the fun things that Agents of SHIELD showrunners Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen have planned, when season 7 kicks offs, starting May 10th.

