Star Wars: Ahsoka Episode 7 Recap With Spoilers

We’re nearing the end of the first season of Star Wars: Ahsoka, but its impact on the Star Wars universe is sure to be felt for some time. The series has balanced the journey of Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), and a number of other heroes and villains, most recently bringing Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) into live-action. With just two episodes left to go in the show’s run, it’s safe to assume that the ante will be upped, and we’re here to help unpack it all. Keep reading as we break down the biggest twists and turns of Ahsoka‘s penultimate episode.

Obviously, spoilers for Episode 7 of Star Wars: Ahsoka, “Dreams and Madness”, lurk below! Only look if you want to know!

What Happened in Star Wars: Ahsoka Episode 7?

Hera stands before the New Republic tribunal, where she is criticized for her account of what just happened. She is nearly court-marshaled, before C-3PO arrives with a data transcript from Leia which proves that Hera was right. The court is dismissed, and Mon Mothma pulls Hera aside to talk about the danger of Thrawn.

Ahsoka trains on her ship, with an old hologram recording of Anakin coaching her. Huyang believes the whales have arrived in the other galaxy, and grows worried about their odds of survival. The whales jump out of hyperspace and are immediately targeted by a minefield of bombs, and Ahsoka pilots the ship to safety, landing in a graveyard in low orbit. Thrawn hears about Ahsoka’s arrival, and reads the information Morgan gathered for him from the database. He calls off most of his defenses, wanting to sabotage whatever Ahsoka ultimately does next. He asks the Nightsisters to find her, and they triangulate her location.

While riding in pods with the Noti, Sabine catches Ezra up on everything he’s missed, but doesn’t get into the specifics of how she found him. Ezra is impressed that Sabine is Ahsoka’s apprentice, but Sabine is still upset over Ahsoka’s apparent death. Meanwhile, Baylan and Shin ride nearby with a group of mercenaries. Ahsoka uses her Force abilities to call out to Sabine, but gets sidetracked once Thrawn’s forces find her and force her to pilot the ship away.

Baylan tells Shin to kill Sabine and Ezra, and invites her to join the new Empire. They send Ezra’s coordinates to Thrawn, and Shin and the mercenaries begin attacking Sabine, Ezra, and the Noti. Ezra and Sabine bicker over who should wield the lightsaber, and Ezra just uses the Force while Sabine ultimately uses her blaster. Meanwhile, Ahsoka eventually lands on the planet and engages in a duel with Baylan, while Huyang pilots the ship above. Shin and Thrawn’s troopers nearly kill Ezra and Sabine, but Ahsoka arrives and helps them get the upper hand. Thrawn calls off his forces, arguing that the whole thing was really a distraction while the energy transfer was completed to help move them back to the other galaxy. Ahsoka convinces Shin to retreat, and embraces Ezra, who is happy that he might be going home after all.

