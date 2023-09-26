Star Wars: Ahsoka Episode 7 Preview Clip Sees Sabine and Ezra on the Run

A preview clip from Star Wars: Ahsoka Episode 7 has been released – and you can check it out below!

The Ahsoka Episode 7 clip sees Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) and the community of crab-like Noti aliens in a high-speed race to escape a gang of bandits on the planet Peridea. It's a classic Star Wars Rebels-style chase sequence, which speaks to the larger threat that Sabine and Ezra will be up against in this penultimate episode of Ahsoka.

Heck, we might even get a little bit of Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dason) herself...

(SPOILERS) When Ahsoka Episode 6 ended, Sabine tracked down Ezra where he was hiding on Peridea, within the Noti tribe. However, even though Grand Admiral Thrawn honored the deal to let Sabine find her friend, the villainous commander also sent Dark Jedi Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and his apprentice Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) to follow her trail and eliminate both Sabine and Ezra once they were reunited. When last seen in Episode 6, Baylan and Shin had come across the Peridea bandits that Sabine had defeated, only to be ambushed by a larger group of raiders. Shin was ready to fight, but Baylan had... other ideas.

Clearly, Baylan and Shin are using the Peridea raiders to flush Ezra and Sabine out from hiding – but by the look of things, the Noti are used to having to make quick-run escapes and are more than ready for a little Mad Max: Fury Road action. It a nice Star Wars action sequence – although it is also a scene that may understandably have some fans sweating.

With just two episodes left in Ahsoka (Season 1), every moment of screen time is precious; a lengthy chase sequence is good action spectacle to have, for sure, but one has to wonder how much time there will be otherwise in this episode. By our count: Ahsoka Tanoa still has to arrive on Peridea; Ahsoka, Ezra, and Sabine need a reunion; Ahsoka must actually meet Gand Admiral Thrawn face-to-face; Baylan and Shin need to have some kind of boss battle with the Rebels crew, and some kind of race-back-to-the-other-galaxy stakes must be set in place for the finale.

No pressure.

Ahsoka is streaming on Disney+.